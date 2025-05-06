Advantage Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2025 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 139,719,060 common shares (approximately 83.52% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of ten (10) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:



FOR WITHHELD

Number Percentage Number Percentage Jill T. Angevine 119,021,937 89.06 % 14,616,588 10.94 % Michael Belenkie 133,390,124 99.81 % 248,401 0.19 % Deirdre M. Choate 132,140,709 98.88 % 1,497,816 1.12 % Donald M. Clague 130,501,971 97.65 % 3,136,554 2.35 % Daniel Farb 133,387,155 99.81 % 251,370 0.19 % John Festival 130,785,076 97.86 % 2,853,449 2.14 % Norman W. MacDonald 91,473,633 68.45 % 42,164,892 31.55 % Larry Massaro 133,395,873 99.82 % 242,652 0.18 % Katherine L. Minyard 133,364,684 99.80 % 273,841 0.20 % David G. Smith 131,695,331 98.55 % 1,943,194 1.45 %

Messrs. Stephen E. Balog and Andy J. Mah did not stand for re-election at the Meeting and accordingly retired from the Board at its conclusion. Advantage extends its appreciation to Messrs. Balog and Mah for their leadership and valuable contributions during their respective tenures with Advantage.

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information contact: Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer, 403-718-8000; or Investor Relations, Toll free: 1-866-393-0393; ADVANTAGE ENERGY LTD., 2200, 440 - 2nd Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 5E9, Phone: 403-718-8000, Fax: 403-718-8332, Web Site: www.advantageog.com, E-mail: [email protected]