TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Applications are now welcome for the new Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) Black Journalism Fellowship program, established by the CJF in partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada and CTV News. The fellowships will amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders. The deadline is February 19.

Thanks to lululemon, Aritzia and BMO Financial Group as founding sponsors.

The program includes the following opportunities:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship; and

and CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship.

Each fellowship provides a unique opportunity for an early-career Black journalist—with one-to-five years' experience—to be hosted for six months at a CBC/Radio-Canada (English and French) or CTV News newsroom across the country. The three fellows will receive mentoring and training for a variety of skills, including video and audio editing, writing, research and investigative reporting.

"This is how the work to truly evolve Canadian media continues — by mentoring and funding Black journalists to tell contemporary stories of this country through their lens, and to become the future leaders our industry needs," says Andree Lau, jury member and CBC News managing editor of digital news.

Each recipient will receive a full-time stipend and write or produce an article/piece during their fellowship opportunity that will be considered for publication/broadcast by CBC/Radio-Canada and CTV News. The award is modelled on the successful CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships program that has helped foster the careers of 11 Indigenous journalists since 2014.

Fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony taking place on June 9.

Thanks to the generous support of founding sponsors:

lululemon for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

Aritzia for the CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship; and

BMO Financial Group for the CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship.

View the details and the online application .



About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

