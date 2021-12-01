Entries now open for National Newspaper Awards Tweet this

To be eligible, an entry must have been published first in 2021 by an eligible organization, with the work having been performed by an eligible entrant, as defined under the contest Rules of Entry. Rules can be viewed at http://nna-ccj.ca/rules/. Entry procedures can be viewed at http://nna-ccj.ca/tips-on-entering/. Categories can be viewed at http://nna-ccj.ca/entry-categories/.

As part of its ongoing commitment to make the competition more diverse and inclusive, the NNA Board of Governors previously announced changes to entry fees. Freelance journalists who enter the competition on their own, rather than having their work submitted by the eligible organization that published the work, will be charged $20 per entry, well below the regular fee of $50. Work submitted by digital news organizations, outside the traditional realm of newspapers, will also be charged at $20 per entry.

Organizations that participate in the NNA Benefactor Program will pay $40 per entry; traditional (non-digital) news organizations that do not participate in the program will pay $50 per entry.

The program is strongly encouraging eligible news outlets, from both the traditional newspaper realm and digital organizations, to submit the best work done in 2021 by journalists from equity-seeking groups, including BIPOC and LGBTQ+.

The 22 categories remain unchanged from the 2020 competition.

After opening for entries on December 1, categories will be closed to entries on a staggered basis, with final deadlines as follows:

Arts and Entertainment Sunday, January 9

Beat Reporting Saturday, January 15

Breaking News Saturday, January 15

Breaking News Photo Saturday, January 15

Business Tuesday, January 11

Columns Tuesday, January 11

Editorial Cartooning Sunday, January 9

Editorials Sunday, January 9

Explanatory Work Tuesday, January 11

Feature Photo Sunday, January 9

General News Photo Thursday, January 13

International Thursday, January 13

Investigations Saturday, January 15

Local Reporting Tuesday, January 11

Long Feature Thursday, January 13

Politics Thursday, January 13

Presentation/Design Thursday, January 13

Project of the Year Saturday, January 15

Short Feature Saturday, January 15

Sports Saturday, January 9

Sports Photo Tuesday, January 11

Sustained News Coverage Thursday, January 13

This is the 73rd year of the awards, which were established in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily newspaper work in Canada.

Thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

SOURCE National Newspaper Awards

For further information: Paul Woods, Executive Director, National Newspaper Awards, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.nna-ccj.ca/

