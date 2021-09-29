Inspired by the values promoted by their respective companies, two businesswomen, Sonia Maltais and Chanel Hémond, respectively Director - Business Development of Entreprises BOURGET and General Manager of Sel Drummond, are aware that breast cancer continues to be the 2nd leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Canada. They have formed the project to create a recurring and original source of funding for research and, consequently, for the victims of this affliction which also affects 1% of men.

Fully supported by the two companies, in the name of the struggle of Quebec women, the project consists in producing a new pink de-icing salt under the name of Bourget De-icing Salt which will become available in the markets as early as the fall of 2021; the pink color being a reminder of the strong symbol of the pink ribbon linked to the incessant fight against breast cancer. "As women and as business leaders, we cannot remain insensitive to this harsh reality that is hitting Quebecers hard, especially since our companies cultivate this willingness to act, year in and year out, in the name of the collective and community interest, well beyond commercial interests," said Maltais and Hémond today. For them, inaction on the issue of breast cancer in women is not an option in their respective business realities.

An amount of $1 per unit of product sold will be donated directly to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, thus contributing to the advancement of research and to the support of people affected by this affliction with its all too often disastrous consequences. Moreover, sensitive to the reality of the Foundation's beneficiaries, the format of the Sel Bourget Rose dispenser was designed to facilitate handling, both by its simplicity of use and its weight of 5 kg, which can be handled safely by people who have undergone surgery for breast cancer. The product will be available at Canac, Metro, Timber Mart and participating Jean Coutu Group stores.

"This is our way of contributing to the progress made in breast cancer screening practices and advances in treatment through research," added Maltais and Hémond, who hope that consumers will be sensitive to this responsible purchase during the winter season, especially since it is an essential product that ensures the safety of both residential and commercial access.

"The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is pleased to be able to count on the invaluable support of Bourget Enterprises and Sel Drummond, thanks to which we can continue to fund many innovative research projects, promote breast health and support those affected," said Karine-Iseult Ippersiel, President and CEO of the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, who said she was delighted with this initiative, which we hope will be as prolific as possible, in all respects.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization that ensures that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research are invested here in Quebec. Since 1994, it has raised more than $56.7 million, which has been distributed in Quebec for the benefit of cutting-edge research and to defend the interests of people with breast cancer and their families. Through research and innovation, support, and awareness, it places people with breast cancer and their families at the heart of its mission. Researchers, volunteers, employees, donors and families, all bound by the same hope: A future where we no longer die of breast cancer. Follow its news on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram social networks.

