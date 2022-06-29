We cannot remain insensitive, as a company as well as a person, to the devastation caused by this disease to the more than 6,700 people diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Quebec," said Sonia Maltais, Director of Business Development at Les Entreprises Bourget, and Chanel Hémond, General Manager at Sel Drummond. "We deplore the fact that these diagnoses are so many tragedies that affect the families and loved ones.

For Les Entreprises Bourget, in addition to being an essential product for maintaining the safety of the occupants of a business, a residence and their visitors, the Bourget Pink De-icing product becomes a great lever for voluntary contributions to a popular fundraising movement that is essential for research in the collective fight against the most diagnosed cancer in women in Canada.

As a nod to the strong symbol of the pink ribbon in the ongoing fight against breast cancer, each 5 kg container of Bourget Pink Salt sold in stores brought in $1 per unit of product sold to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation, thus contributing to the support of those afflicted by this affliction, and at the same time making it possible to maintain numerous innovative research projects as well as the ongoing promotion of best practices in breast health.

Les Entreprises Bourget and Sel Drummond warmly thank Canac Hardware, Timber Mart and the management of the participating Jean Coutu Group and Metro stores for making the distribution of this exclusive beneficial product possible.

Ms. Maltais and Ms. Hémond concluded by expressing their hope that this inspiring involvement of Bourget Enterprises, Sel Drummond and the participating merchants will continue in a lasting and positive way.

"The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is pleased to have been able to count on the significant support of Bourget Enterprises and Drummond Salt for the past year. Their commitment allows us to finance research and education projects and to support people with breast cancer and their families." Lyzianne Gagnon, Director of Development at the FCSQ.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization that ensures that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research are invested here in Quebec. For more than 26 years, it has raised more than $57.5 million, which has been distributed in Quebec for the benefit of cutting-edge research and to defend the interests of people living with breast cancer and their families. Through research and innovation, support, and awareness, it places people with breast cancer and their families at the heart of its mission. Researchers, volunteers, employees, donors and families, all bound by the same hope: A future where we no longer die of breast cancer. Follow its news on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram social networks.

