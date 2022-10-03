Marilou will collaborate with Hyundai Auto Canada as its exclusive Quebec brand ambassador

brand ambassador The partnership is one of the Quebec -specific activations as part of Hyundai Auto Canada's new "WAH" (와) communications platform, centred on blending its Canadian pride with Korean roots

-specific activations as part of Hyundai Auto Canada's new "WAH" (와) communications platform, centred on blending its Canadian pride with Korean roots Inspired by joie de vivre particular to Quebeckers, marketing communications from Hyundai will feature "WAH" content and storylines unique to the Quebec market, produced in Quebec

MONTREAL and MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hyundai Auto Canada announces a long-term partnership with French-Canadian singer and powerhouse businesswoman Marilou as the brand's exclusive Quebec brand ambassador. As a busy mom, artist, businesswoman and creator of the acclaimed food blog and conglomerate Trois fois par jour , Marilou brings a unique perspective inspired by her personal journey to enrich Hyundai Auto Canada's presence in the province.

Marilou, CNW Group, Hyundai Auto Canada (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

An iconic cultural trendsetter in Quebec who embodies the Hyundai brand values of embracing joie de vivre, this partnership is a natural extension of Marilou's personal journey. A mom of two and entrepreneur with multiple projects on the go including the growing Trois fois par jour business, her home renovations and aspirational social life, Marilou will collaborate with Hyundai Auto Canada to highlight her unique lifestyle in ways that bring "WAH" (와) to both Hyundai customers and retailers in Quebec. Born and raised in Longueuil, Marilou's loyal and engaged following will be able to follow how the brand supports her throughout her travels.

"To be a brand ambassador for Hyundai means a lot. With a hectic schedule, I find myself spending more waking hours in my vehicle than in my home these days, so being able to partner with a brand that combines all the modern luxury, comfort, safety, and functionality is all I could wish for," said Marilou. "It's really important for me to align with partners and brands that I feel passionate about and identify with. I'm excited to shine the spotlight on Hyundai in Quebec, and being able to cruise around my favourite city in amazing rides is just the cherry on top!"

The partnership launches alongside Hyundai Auto Canada's new communications platform, "We make WAH," with continued emphasis on the Korean expression - "WAH" (와). The phrase "Wah" or "Wow" in English will be prevalent in every single customer touchpoint to encapsulate the excitement, pleasure and enjoyment Hyundai strives to impart on every customer's ownership experience. And when it comes to live to the fullest, no one knows better than Quebecers that life is for living. From finding joy in cooking delicious meals to spending time with her family and embarking on new adventures, Marilou has been a true advocate of the Quebec art of living.

"A future thinker who has confidently steered her own career trajectory with independence and integrity, Marilou holds an organic synergy with Hyundai Auto Canada's values," said Christine Smith, director of marketing, Hyundai Auto Canada. "As we look to bring 'WAH!' to our customers across Quebec, we're thrilled to partner with Marilou, who continues to evolve in her numerous artistic pursuits and always aims to bring joy to her fans."

Today, under its newly minted "WAH" communications platform, Hyundai Auto Canada has announced its new title with the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) will now be styled as "Official Electric Vehicle of the NHL and NHLPA," in addition to holding the claim of "Official Automotive Partner of the NHL and NHLPA in Canada, which includes the Genesis brand being the NHL and NHLPA's Official Luxury Automotive Partner in Canada. For more on Hyundai's new communications platform and partnership with the NHLPA and NHL®, visit: Hyundai Auto Canada launches new advertising platform, blending its Canadian pride with Korean roots

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 225 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com .

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact:

Jenn McCarthy, National Manager, Public Relations, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Phone (416) 770-0842, email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.