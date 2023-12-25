ENTREPRENEUR AND VISIONARY HARRY ROSEN HAS PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 92

The retail icon pioneered luxury style for men across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Harry Rosen, founder of the eponymous Canadian luxury menswear retailer, has passed away at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family.

"For those of us that had the privilege of working alongside Harry, this news will be felt with sorrow," says Larry Rosen, Chairman & CEO of Harry Rosen Inc., and Harry's eldest son. "His passion for our menswear and fashion was contagious; his ability to teach and inspire was unparalleled. For those who never had the opportunity to meet Harry, just know that so much of what our business looks like today stems from his incredible drive to outpace client expectations. Each of us plays a role in continuing Harry's vision into tomorrow."

Born and raised in Toronto, Rosen joined a small menswear haberdashery on Bloor Street that would ignite his passion for menswear and customer service. In 1954, he accepted a $500 loan from a family member and opened his own menswear store alongside his brother Lou on Parliament Street in Toronto's Cabbagetown.

Rosen was a pioneer of made-to-measure clothing for men, Rosen who set himself apart with an unmatched focus on customer service, keeping detailed notes on individual style preferences and life happenings. He also started the renowned 'Ask Harry' campaign, which would reinforce its founder as the go-to expert in menswear. This campaign and personality remain essential to the Harry Rosen brand today, empowering men to discover their individual style with the support of his personalized service and quality.

Rosen's visionary approach helped cement Harry Rosen among the world's top retailers. He was the first to source luxury Italian designers such as Ermenegildo Zegna and Giorgio Armani into Canada, and helped develop fashion labels such as Hugo Boss and Polo Ralph Lauren. His focus on delivering for each individual customer never let up, the foundations Harry built have endured. He personally trained his eldest son Larry, who joined the business in 1986. The company now has a third generation of Rosens aboard with grandsons Ian and Graham in executive roles.

An active member of many charitable foundations, Harry Rosen's passion for family and community was unrivaled. It was one of his chief honours to have been welcomed into the Order of Canada in 2004; the Order's snowflake pin adorned his lapel each day for nearly 20 years. Harry is survived by the love of his life Evelyn, who was his partner and chief supporter for 68 years, his four children, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren along with countless close family and friends that will miss him dearly.

Harry's legacy will continue to endure through the mark he has left on Canadian luxury menswear, and his role in establishing the trusted brand to help men discover their individual style. Harry Rosen continues to evolve Harry's legacy. "While the world of fashion and how we shop for clothes has changed, the core principles of Harry's vision remain unchanged for us. Men want a curated and relevant point of view, men want uncompromised service, be it in store or online, men want trusted and personalized recommendations," says Ian Rosen, President & Chief Operating Officer of Harry Rosen Inc. and Harry's grandson. "We continue to build on this vision leading into the celebration of our 70th anniversary in business next year."

