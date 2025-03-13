CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, the T3 Transit municipalities of Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall, will receive an annual funding allocation of over $2.8 million over 10 years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the T3 Transit system's infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Quotes

"With the expansion of our communities, it becomes critical to improve the public transit systems to connect Islanders to places and services. This long-term investment in the capital area is our commitment to building high quality and affordable public transit—where mobility is accessible and efficient for generations to come."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Half of Charlottetown's greenhouse gas emissions come from cars, trucks and other vehicles, making transit expansion essential to achieving our capital region's climate goals. It's encouraging to see the federal government recognize that investing in local transit fleets isn't just good for communities – it's a crucial step toward meeting Canada's national climate targets."

His Worship Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

"We appreciate the federal government's support, particularly through this long-term program. With an aging transit fleet, this funding will allow us to modernize and expand our services over the next decade, ensuring better access and reliability for our residents."

Her Worship Minerva McCourt, Mayor of Cornwall

"Transit remains a key priority of our community and council. We are excited for this funding announcement which will allow us, alongside our transit partners, to enhance and improve our existing services. Stratford looks forward to an expanded service in the near future which will allow us to move people within our community, as well as connecting them to the capital region."

His Worship Steve Ogden, Mayor of Stratford

Quick Facts

T3 Transit municipalities will receive $2,857,250 over 10 years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement between the recipient and Canada .

over 10 years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement between the recipient and . The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

Associated Links

Canada Public Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cptf-ftcc/index-eng.html

Prime Minister news release: The largest public transit investment in Canadian history

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/07/17/largest-public-transit-investment-canadian-hist

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jessica Bradley, Communications Officer, City of Charlottetown, [email protected], (902) 388-7799