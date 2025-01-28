OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of more than $222 million in annual transit funding for communities across Ontario, providing predictable and long-term funding, tied to greater density near transit in the larger cities.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding Stream, 42 municipalities and transit authorities in Ontario will receive an annual funding allocation based on a combination of population and ridership. This amounts to more than $2.2 billion over ten years for these communities to upgrade, replace, or modernize their public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

These investments, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Quotes

"We are committed to building high quality and affordable public transit, and this new long-term funding will make a big difference."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts

The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

