WINNIPEG, MB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; and His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg, announced a federal investment to support greater density near transit in the cities of Winnipeg, Brandon, and Selkirk. This funding will provide predictable, long-term transportation support for these communities.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, the three cities will receive a combined annual allocation of more than $12 million. Over ten years, this will total more than $120 million to help these communities upgrade, replace, and modernize their public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

These investments, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"Getting where you need to go should be quick, easy, and affordable. This funding will help modernize transit in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Selkirk—saving people time, lowering costs for riders, and making it easier to connect to jobs and services."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Reliable, long-term transit funding is essential for Winnipeg's growth. With our new transit network launching this summer, this investment comes at the right time, helping us build a more frequent, reliable, and efficient system that better connects people to jobs and services."

His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg

"City Council and I express our sincere gratitude for the federal government's investment of $3.89 million in transit over the next ten years. Brandon Transit has experienced unprecedented growth in ridership in recent years. This funding helps to enhance our efforts to continue expanding Brandon Transit while fostering a vibrant community for generations to come."

His Worship Jeff Fawcett, Mayor of the City of Brandon

"This stable and predictable funding from the federal government will play a critical role in allowing us to provide sustainable, affordable, and accessible transportation options for our citizens. Public transit fights climate change, supports economic growth, and promotes social inclusion within our communities. This long-term, and visionary investment will help us build a more sustainable, vibrant, and connected Selkirk."

His Worship Larry Johannson, Mayor of the City of Selkirk

The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

Canada Public Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cptf-ftcc/index-eng.html

Prime Minister news release: The largest public transit investment in Canadian history

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/07/17/largest-public-transit-investment-canadian-hist

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

