VICTORIA, BC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, and Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit, announced a federal investment of more than $189 million in transit funding to support communities across British Columbia, providing predictable and long-term funding, tied to greater density near transit.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, BC Transit will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to more than $189 million over ten years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize public transit infrastructure for 33 transit systems serviced by BC Transit, and maintain them in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"The federal government is committed to building high quality and affordable public transit, and this new long-term funding will make a big difference. Providing BC Transit with stable, predictable funding over the next 10 years will improve and expand these 33 transit systems across the communities they serve to help meet their needs for years to come."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"Sustainable funding models are essential for maintaining and developing transit systems that people can rely on every day. This 10-year baseline investment from the Government of Canada will strengthen affordable and climate focused transit access for British Columbians, connecting them to the places they need to go with reliability and ease. I thank our federal partners for their support, and look forward to advancing transit systems that support livable communities where the best transportation solution is transit."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit

BC Transit will receive a total of $189,201,790 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement, between the recipient and Canada .

over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement, between the recipient and . The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

Since 2015, the federal government has made historic investments totaling over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country.

