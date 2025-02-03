WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, and providing additional support to address homelessness and encampments.

Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, and Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo, announced a federal investment of almost $72 million in transit funding for the Region of Waterloo and a combined investment of nearly $18 million that will support the Region's encampment response plans.

Long-term predictable transit funding

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, the Region of Waterloo's transit authority, Grand River Transit, will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to almost $72 million over 10 years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the Region's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Addressing homelessness and encampments

The federal government also announced an agreement with the Region of Waterloo for a combined investment of nearly $18 million that will support the Region's encampment response plans. The investments, to be provided over two years, will renovate and re-open a women's shelter in Kitchener, as well as operating temporary shelter space during the renovation. This will create and operate 66 dedicated shelter spaces for women. Through this work, women experiencing unsheltered homelessness will also be supported in applying for and transitioning to affordable housing.

Quotes

"We are committed to building affordable, connected and sustainable communities across the country. The federal government's investments in the Region of Waterloo will make a big difference."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in transit infrastructure, we're not just improving mobility – we're building the foundation for vibrant, sustainable communities where Canadians can live, work, and thrive, all while reducing our environmental impact for future generations."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"Close to $72 million in funding through the Canada Public Transit Fund will provide the Region of Waterloo with a stable source of public transit funding. This investment will provide our community with reliable, accessible, and safe public transit for commuting to work, school, home, or elsewhere."

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga

"This long-term investment will help the Region of Waterloo maintain and expand the transit system that our community relies on and is proud of. Providing transit service for people that takes them from where they live to where they want to go is the backbone of a transit system that will support Waterloo Region as it continues to grow."

Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo

Quick Facts

The Region of Waterloo will receive $71,673,460 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding.

will receive over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding. The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

The federal government is providing $5.4 million over two years for the Community Encampment Response Plans (CERP) through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampment Initiative (UHEI). The Region of Waterloo will provide $12.5 million .

over two years for the Community Encampment Response Plans (CERP) through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampment Initiative (UHEI). The Region of will provide . The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

