MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Ensemble Montréal takes note of the guilty verdict rendered by the Commission municipale du Québec concerning the 11 ethical code violations committed by Mrs. Sue Montgomery, Mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The judgement confirms that Montgomery breached her obligations under the Code of Ethics and Conduct for Elected Officials of Montréal, that she is responsible for creating a toxic and harassing work environment, and that borough employees were not given the work environment they are entitled to.

"Montgomery must resign from her elected office. With the ruling, she no longer has the moral authority to govern and be mayor of the borough. The reputation of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has been tarnished for the past two years by clashes between Ms. Montgomery and the Projet Montréal administration, and the upcoming sentencing of sanctions on July 6 only prolongs this never-ending story," said Lionel Perez, Parliamentary Leader of Ensemble Montréal and City Councillor for the Darlington district.

This saga has cost Montrealers more than $600,000 in legal fees, and the bill could continue to rise with multiple lawsuits filed against the City of Montréal and Valerie Plante by Sue Montgomery and her chief of staff. For Perez, change must take place at Borough Hall.

"The residents of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce are victims of the collateral damage resulting from this fight between Mayor Montgomery and Mayor Plante. Not only are they paying the legal fees, but they are also suffering from the loss of investments due to this endless saga. This is unacceptable and the population deserves better," he added.

Lionel Perez, candidate for mayor of Côte-des-Neige–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, promises to restore trust and move the borough's key files forward from day one with a local platform focused on the three "I's": investment, inclusion and innovation.

"It is high time that CDN-NDG made headlines for its ambitious and innovative infrastructure, housing and mobility projects rather than for the toxic climate that has prevailed for the past two years. Residents have been neglected under Sue Montgomery and Projet Montréal and I intend to represent them with dignity, just as they deserve," concluded Mr. Perez.

