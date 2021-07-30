Enjoy this summer's italfestMTL hybrid program

The festival will brighten up your summer days from August 6 to 22, 2021. Tune in for concert performances featuring Manny Blu, Daniela Fiorentino, Anna Liani, Gianni Bodo, Mike Melino, Rose Bouche, Charles V. Rox Vaccaro & Friends, Brigitte Pace and Marco Bocchicchio.

Be sure not to miss the comedy stylings of Franco Taddeo, Guido Grasso and Joe Cacchione – their shows will make you laugh out loud.

On Sunday mornings, enjoy culinary capsules showcasing some delicious Italian recipes by some local chefs of the Italian-Canadian community Davide Bazzali, Sandro Mauro, and Danny Smiles.

The festival will also offer you a magnificent opera evening presenting Rigoletto and a fashion show featuring the collections of several Italian-Canadian designers. Storytime for children is a must-see event every Saturday morning with a special reading and live interpretation of some Italian children's books.

This year, italfestMTL has organized a new event to offer our festivalgoers a chance to get out of their homes. The festival invites you to its first ever drive-in event. Join us in Kirkland in the comfort of your car for a two-night movie presentation.

Many more activities enriching the program are available to you: exhibitions, workshops, movie nights, conferences and guided tours.

BROADCASTING

The majority of events were recorded live from our studio and will be broadcasted on the festival website italfesmtl.ca as well as on our Youtube channel and Facebook Live. The links to each event will be available a few days before. We remind you that advance booking for some events is encouraged. For more information, visit our website. All events in this year's program are free.

italfestmtl.ca

SOURCE italfestMTL

For further information: Piell Angel Blanco, (514) 279 6357, [email protected]