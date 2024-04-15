Enjoy a taste of Italian summer in Canada with new Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri

Introducing Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri, a new Mediterranean-inspired lager launching in Ontario and disrupting the easy drinking category this summer.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri is set to make its North American debut exclusively at the LCBO, marking its first appearance in the region following successful launches in Italy , United Kingdom & Ireland , Romania , Hungary and Australia since April 2023 .

is set to make its North American debut exclusively at the LCBO, marking its first appearance in the region following successful launches in , & , , and since . The new easy-drinking lager offers a refreshing, summery taste at a lower ABV (4.2%) brewed with a light touch of Sicilian lemon zest that evokes the sense of an Italian beach holiday.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Italian beer brand known for delivering superior quality and taste, proudly announces the Ontario launch of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri – a Mediterranean-inspired lager that captures the essence of the Italian coast and brings a taste of Capri to Canadians. With a delicate balance of low bitterness and citrus notes, this new variety features Sicilian lemon and olive leaf extract to deliver a taste that takes you there; an Italian beach holiday, wherever you are.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri aims to deliver on the true Italian lifestyle credentials of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, reflected in its signature superior design. For the first time in the brand's history, Stile Capri will be sold in a clear 'flint' bottle which showcases the golden richness of the liquid.

Grant McKenzie, Chief Marketing Officer, Asahi Europe & International said; "The launch of PNA Stile Capri is a key part of our 2030 commercial ambition to build PNA into a top 10 global beer brand supported by relevant innovation. The recent success of PNA 0.0% in driving increased interest in the non-alcohol beer market demonstrates that consumers respect and understand the quality we bring. We are proud to bring a much needed premium quality offer to the easy-drinking beer market. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is uniquely placed to deliver a disruptive and delicious premium offer that excites consumers."

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri will officially launch in Ontario from April 2024 at the LCBO and will be supported by a local marketing campaign including OOH and digital media that communicates the new lagers proposition of The Taste That Takes You There.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro:

In Rome, 1963, Birra Peroni first brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Created to reflect the emergence of Italian luxury in fashion and design, and now the No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed using the finest ingredients, including our exclusive Nostrano dell'Isola maize to give an intensely crisp, refreshing taste with that unmistakable touch of Italian style, craftsmanship, passion and flair. In 2022, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% was launched to bring the authentic and unique PNA taste in a non-alcoholic variant.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

