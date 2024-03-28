HAMILTON, ON, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons will be serving free Dark Roast coffee at Tim Hortons Field on April 8 for a free public viewing event to witness the total solar eclipse.

Free tickets are available for the Tourism Hamilton event at Tim Hortons Field where a partial solar eclipse will be visible starting at 2:03 p.m. and the total solar eclipse will occur between 3:18 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. The partial solar eclipse will end at 4:31 p.m.

Enjoy a free Dark Roast Tim Hortons coffee while watching the solar eclipse at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on April 8 (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tickets are required to attend the event and include a free pair of solar eclipse glasses. The free tickets are available on a first come first served basis.

The next total solar eclipse visible in Canada will not be until 2044 when the path of totality will cross over parts of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"We're excited to be gathering with Canadians on April 8 and serving free Dark Roast coffee for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many people to enjoy witnessing a total solar eclipse," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

For more information and to register for free tickets visit:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/solar-eclipse-at-tim-hortons-field-tickets-836618617807

