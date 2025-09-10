Englobe adds Ontario-based firm LRL to its growing Canadian network

This fourth transaction in 2025 adds seasoned talent and expertise to Englobe's Ontario and New Brunswick operations.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Englobe Corporation (Englobe), a leading Canadian engineering and environmental services firm, announced it has finalized a transaction to acquire LRL Associates Ltd. ("LRL"), a diversified and well-established consulting engineering firm based in Ottawa, with additional locations in Pembroke, Ontario and Moncton, New Brunswick. Founded in 1984, LRL's 45-person team provides multidisciplinary engineering services to a mix of public and private clients, with a focus on buildings and land development projects.

Englobe is continuing to thoughtfully grow to better meet the needs of its client base across Canada, particularly in Ontario's burgeoning infrastructure market. The addition of LRL's roster of talented professionals strengthens Englobe's ability to support more clients and communities in the National Capital Region, reinforcing its position as a key player in the area.

This announcement comes at a time where sectors in Canada are looking to strengthen their domestic capacity and develop a competitive advantage globally. Englobe hopes to contribute to this through continued growth while also enhancing existing service offerings.

"This agreement enhances our current capabilities and allows us to reaffirm our vision of achieving our full potential in the National Capital Region and Atlantic Canada through collaboration with like-minded partners," said Englobe President Mike Cormier. "We're delighted to welcome LRL President Christian Robichaud, his leadership group, and the entire LRL team into Englobe's growing Canadian platform."

About Englobe

Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Englobe is Canada's sixth-largest engineering and environmental services firm. The company's 3,400 team members include engineers, professionals, technicians, and technical support staff, who offer a broad suite of services from engineering, design and inspection to environmental consulting and remediation. The company completes over 25,000 projects annually for public and private sector clients.

In July 2024, Englobe joined forces with Colliers, a global diversified professional services, real estate, and investment management company, as its majority financial shareholder.

For more information, visit Englobe's website.

