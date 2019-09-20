English-speaking Quebecers show high levels of distrust with Coalition Avenir Québec government

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A recent poll concludes that a strong majority of English-speaking Quebecers have far greater trust in their own institutions than in the Quebec government to address the concerns of Quebec's English-speaking communities.

When asked who they trust more to ensure English-language services are provided to the public, including services in health, education, and employment, only eight per cent responded that they trust the Quebec government. A total of 78 per cent responded that they place their trust in community organizations to provide them with services in their first language.

The vast majority say they trust English-language school boards (81 per cent) and English-language media (82 per cent). Nearly three of every four (74 per cent) trust English-language advocacy groups such as the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN). A total of 58 per cent say they trust the business community.

Read complete press release here: http://bit.ly/2kpRe2w

Download poll here: http://bit.ly/2kU7Xew

