HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- ENGIE North America, as a long time board member and supporter of Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) and its predecessors, fully supports the critical and practical steps set out in CanREA's recently released [Vision 2050] to transform Canada to net-zero by mid-century.

CanREA's Vision lays out clear recommendations on the transition needed not only in the further development of renewable resources such as wind and solar, but just as important, the increased electrification of the Canadian economy, modernized grid infrastructure and relevant regulatory frameworks that will be required to support and accelerate a net-zero future.

ENGIE North America is a leader in developing and managing renewable energy projects and is proud to have operated renewable wind and solar production in Canada since 2007, from our turbines on Prince Edward Island across the country to Cape Scott on Vancouver Island. As a developer and operator, we understand what it means to be part of communities for the long term. The community and stakeholder engagement elements of CanREA's vision form a key part of how the vision can translate into benefits for all those playing a role to address the climate challenges we face.

As organizations, provinces, cities and communities increasingly demand opportunities to accelerate their own journeys towards net-zero, CanREA's Vision 2050 provides an inclusive approach to meeting those demands.

"The proposals laid out in CanREA's Vision 2050 are both critical and practical steps to accelerating Canada's journey to Net-Zero." said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America. "The deployment of renewables must be accompanied by the transformation of the electrical infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that will turn this vision into reality. The CanREA Vision provides a clear path forward on what is needed."

"Bringing our net-zero vision to reality will require a unique collaboration between multiple stakeholders across Canada and we welcome the commitment and dedication of CanREA members like ENGIE North America," said Robert Hornhung, CEO CanREA.

