Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

MARKHAM, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 9, 2023 annual and special shareholders' meeting held in person. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Stephen Sadler

42,736,605

94.452 %

2,510,066

5.548 %

Eric Demirian

42,785,815

94.561 %

2,460,856

5.439 %

Melissa Sonberg

42,957,633

94.941 %

2,289,038

5.059 %

Pierre Lassonde

40,064,704

88.508 %

5,199,967

11.492 %

Jane Mowat

45,043,743

99.552 %

202,928

0.448 %

Paul Stoyan

39,668,946

87.673 %

5,577,725

12.327 %

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertical enterprise software solutions focused on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on internal growth and acquisitions which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]

