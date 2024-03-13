Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

News provided by

Enghouse Systems Limited

Mar 13, 2024, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the First Quarter ended January 31, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year:

  • Revenue increased 13.2% to $120.5 million compared to revenue of $106.4 million.
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 27.2% to $84.6 million and now represents 70.2% of total revenue.
  • Results from operating activities improved to $32.6 million from $29.9 million, while achieving a 28.8% EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.7 million compared to $32.3 million.
  • Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, were $35.6 million compared to $32.6 million.
  • Net income was $18.1 million compared to $17.0 million.

As the software markets continues its transitions towards SaaS offerings, we are generating an increasing proportion of recurring revenue streams within our overall revenue model, which now represents 70.2% of our total revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

Our operational expenditure has declined as a percentage of revenue, consistent with our objective of generating operational efficiencies despite the inflationary pressure on operating costs. This focus on efficiency is part of our broader objective of maintaining a lean operational model that supports our growth ambitions without compromising the bottom line. Despite these challenges, our cash position has increased in the quarter, providing the resources necessary to continue to pursue new acquisition opportunities that we believe will enhance our market position and offer long-term shareholder value.

A key advantage Enghouse has in this high-interest-rate operating environment is our debt-free status and a closing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $247.4 million, affording us the flexibility and agility to make investments without the burden of external financial constraints. This positions us uniquely in the market, enabling us to pursue acquisitions and invest in further expanding our product suite.

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 12, 2024, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Mediasite assets, which offer a suite of SaaS video solutions as well as expanding Enghouse's presence in the Japanese market. The acquisition was completed for a cash purchase price of US $15.5 million.

Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's eligible quarterly dividend to $0.26 per common share, an increase of 18.2% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024. This represents the 16th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend by over 10%.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31

Three months








2024

2023

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue






$

120,489

$

106,435

14,054

13.2














Direct costs







41,582

34,808

6,774

19.5

Revenue, net of direct costs






$

78,907

$

71,627

7,280

10.2

As a % of revenue







65.5 %

67.3 %















Operating expenses







46,180

41,710

4,470

10.7

Special charges







91

28

63

225.0

Results from operating activities






$

32,636

$

29,889

2,747

9.2

As a % of revenue







27.1 %

28.1 %















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships







(10,374)

(8,832)

(1,542)

(17.5)

Foreign exchange losses







(1,717)

(1,053)

(664)

(63.1)

Interest expense – lease obligations







(150)

(167)

17

10.2

Finance income







2,361

976

1,385

141.9

Finance expenses







-

(7)

7

100.0

Other expenses







(114)

(127)

13

10.2

Income before income taxes






$

22,642

$

20,679

1,963

9.5

Provision for income taxes







4,509

3,656

853

23.3

Net income for the period






$

18,133

$

17,023

1,110

6.5














Basic earnings per share







0.33

0.31

0.02

6.5

Diluted earnings per share







0.33

0.31

0.02

6.5














Operating cash flows







19,899

29,262

(9,363)

(32.0)

Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital







35,557

32,632

2,925

9.0














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities







32,636

29,889

2,747

9.2














Depreciation









494

626

(132)

21.1

Depreciation of right-of-use assets







1,506

1,736

(230)

13.2

Special charges







91

28

63

(225.0)

Adjusted EBITDA






$

34,727

$

32,279

2,448

7.6














Adjusted EBITDA margin







28.8 %

30.3 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share






$

0.63

$

0.58

0.05

8.6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

   As at January 31,
2024

As at October 31,
2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

246,752

$

239,532

   Short-term investments

671

827

   Accounts receivable

121,391

93,383

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,941

15,515

   Income taxes recoverable

-

114



385,755

349,371

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,128

3,273

   Right-of-use assets

10,686

12,242

   Intangible assets

96,693

109,659

   Goodwill

276,902

280,241

   Deferred income tax assets

26,906

28,884



414,315

434,299


$

800,070

$

783,670






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

64,862

$

67,769

   Income taxes payable

3,158

-

   Dividends payable

12,188

12,156

   Provisions

1,417

2,238

   Deferred revenue

127,916

109,019

   Lease obligations

5,548

6,322



215,089

197,504

Non-current liabilities:




   Income taxes payable

-

1,333

   Deferred income tax liabilities

12,772

13,340

   Deferred revenue

7,167

8,170

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

1,878

1,912

   Lease obligations

5,318

6,080



27,135

30,835



242,224

228,339

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

112,867

107,701

   Contributed surplus



9,825

10,404

   Retained earnings

432,342

426,397

   Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,812

10,829



557,846

555,331


$

800,070

$

783,670

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)                                            



Three months

Periods ended January 31


2024

2023






Revenue

     Software licenses


$  16,975

$  20,735

     SaaS and maintenance services


84,587

66,503

     Professional services


15,945

16,891

     Hardware


2,982

2,306




120,489

106,435

Direct costs




     Software licenses


674

870

     Services


39,531

32,425

     Hardware


1,377

1,513




41,582

34,808

Revenue, net of direct costs


78,907

71,627






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative


22,869

20,798

     Research and development


21,311

18,550

     Depreciation




494

626

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets


1,506

1,736

     Special charges


91

28




46,271

41,738






Results from operating activities


32,636

29,889






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   




(10,374)

(8,832)

Foreign exchange losses


(1,717)

(1,053)

Interest expense – lease obligations


(150)

(167)

Finance income


2,361

976

Finance expenses


-

(7)

Other expenses


(114)

( 127)

Income before income taxes


22,642

20,679






Provision for income taxes


4,509

3,656





Net income for the period


$  18,133

$  17,023

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment


(8,017)

9,743






Other comprehensive (loss) income


(8,017)

9,743






Comprehensive income


$  10,116

$  26,766

Earnings per share




Basic


$      0.33

$      0.31

Diluted


$      0.33

$      0.31

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months

Periods ended January 31


2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period


$    18,133

$    17,023


Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation


494

626

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets


1,506

1,736

   Interest expense – lease obligations


150

167

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships


10,374

8,832

   Stock-based compensation expense


277

458

   Provision for income taxes


4,509

3,656

   Finance and other expenses


114

134




35,557

32,632






Changes in non-cash operating working capital


(13,140)

2,002

Income taxes paid


(2,518)

(5,372)

Net cash provided by operating activities


19,899

29,262






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchase of property and equipment


(360)

(105)

Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions


171

-






Purchase of short-term investments


-

(69)

Net cash used in investing activities


(189)

( 174)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital


4,310

604

Repayment of lease obligations


(1,602)

(1,810)

Dividends paid


(12,156)

(10,221)

Net cash used in financing activities


(9,448)

(11,427)

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents


(3,042)

5,036






Increase in cash and cash equivalents




7,220

22,697

Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period


239,532

225,104

Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period


$  246,752

$  247,801

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31

2024

2023

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

76,137

$

44,352

$

120,489

$

57,852

$

48,583

$

106,435

Direct costs

(25,406)

(16,176)

(41,582)

(16,431)

(18,377)

(34,808)

Revenue, net of direct costs

50,731

28,176

78,907

41,421

30,206

71,627

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,425)

(11,697)

(33,122)

(19,250)

(11,321)

(30,571)

Depreciation


(377)

(117)

(494)

(537)

(89)

(626)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(936)

(570)

(1,506)

(1,100)

(636)

(1,736)

Segment profit

$

27,993

$

15,792

$

43,785

$

20,534

$

18,160

$

38,694

Special charges




(91)




(28)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(11,058)




(8,777)

Results from operating activities



$

32,636



$

29,889














About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call Local
+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free 1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 74715. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a publicly traded Canadian based software and services company founded in 1984. Enghouse shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “ENGH”. Enghouse serves a number of distinct vertical markets through its two business...