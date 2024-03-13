Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces its first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2024. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the First Quarter ended January 31, 2024 compared to the same period in the prior year:

Revenue increased 13.2% to $120.5 million compared to revenue of $106.4 million .

compared to revenue of . Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, grew 27.2% to $84.6 million and now represents 70.2% of total revenue.

and now represents 70.2% of total revenue. Results from operating activities improved to $32.6 million from $29.9 million , while achieving a 28.8% EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.7 million compared to $32.3 million .

from , while achieving a 28.8% EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA was compared to . Cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in working capital, were $35.6 million compared to $32 .6 million.

compared to .6 million. Net income was $18.1 million compared to $17.0 million .

As the software markets continues its transitions towards SaaS offerings, we are generating an increasing proportion of recurring revenue streams within our overall revenue model, which now represents 70.2% of our total revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

Our operational expenditure has declined as a percentage of revenue, consistent with our objective of generating operational efficiencies despite the inflationary pressure on operating costs. This focus on efficiency is part of our broader objective of maintaining a lean operational model that supports our growth ambitions without compromising the bottom line. Despite these challenges, our cash position has increased in the quarter, providing the resources necessary to continue to pursue new acquisition opportunities that we believe will enhance our market position and offer long-term shareholder value.

A key advantage Enghouse has in this high-interest-rate operating environment is our debt-free status and a closing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $247.4 million, affording us the flexibility and agility to make investments without the burden of external financial constraints. This positions us uniquely in the market, enabling us to pursue acquisitions and invest in further expanding our product suite.

Subsequent to quarter end, on February 12, 2024, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Mediasite assets, which offer a suite of SaaS video solutions as well as expanding Enghouse's presence in the Japanese market. The acquisition was completed for a cash purchase price of US $15.5 million.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's eligible quarterly dividend to $0.26 per common share, an increase of 18.2% over the prior dividend, payable on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024. This represents the 16th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend by over 10%.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31



Three months















2024

2023 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue













$ 120,489 $ 106,435 14,054 13.2



























Direct costs















41,582

34,808 6,774 19.5 Revenue, net of direct costs













$ 78,907 $ 71,627 7,280 10.2 As a % of revenue















65.5 %

67.3 %































Operating expenses















46,180

41,710 4,470 10.7 Special charges















91

28 63 225.0 Results from operating activities













$ 32,636 $ 29,889 2,747 9.2 As a % of revenue















27.1 %

28.1 %































Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships















(10,374)

(8,832) (1,542) (17.5) Foreign exchange losses















(1,717)

(1,053) (664) (63.1) Interest expense – lease obligations















(150)

(167) 17 10.2 Finance income















2,361

976 1,385 141.9 Finance expenses















-

(7) 7 100.0 Other expenses















(114)

(127) 13 10.2 Income before income taxes













$ 22,642 $ 20,679 1,963 9.5 Provision for income taxes















4,509

3,656 853 23.3 Net income for the period













$ 18,133 $ 17,023 1,110 6.5



























Basic earnings per share















0.33

0.31 0.02 6.5 Diluted earnings per share















0.33

0.31 0.02 6.5



























Operating cash flows















19,899

29,262 (9,363) (32.0) Operating cash flows excluding changes in working capital















35,557

32,632 2,925 9.0



























Adjusted EBITDA

























Results from operating activities















32,636

29,889 2,747 9.2



























Depreciation















494

626 (132) 21.1 Depreciation of right-of-use assets















1,506

1,736 (230) 13.2 Special charges















91

28 63 (225.0) Adjusted EBITDA













$ 34,727 $ 32,279 2,448 7.6



























Adjusted EBITDA margin















28.8 %

30.3 %































Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share













$ 0.63 $ 0.58 0.05 8.6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at January 31,

2024 As at October 31,

2023 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 246,752 $ 239,532 Short-term investments



671

827 Accounts receivable



121,391

93,383 Prepaid expenses and other assets



16,941

15,515 Income taxes recoverable



-

114





385,755

349,371 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



3,128

3,273 Right-of-use assets



10,686

12,242 Intangible assets



96,693

109,659 Goodwill



276,902

280,241 Deferred income tax assets



26,906

28,884





414,315

434,299



$ 800,070 $ 783,670











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 64,862 $ 67,769 Income taxes payable



3,158

- Dividends payable



12,188

12,156 Provisions



1,417

2,238 Deferred revenue



127,916

109,019 Lease obligations



5,548

6,322





215,089

197,504 Non-current liabilities:









Income taxes payable



-

1,333 Deferred income tax liabilities



12,772

13,340 Deferred revenue



7,167

8,170 Net employee defined benefit obligation



1,878

1,912 Lease obligations



5,318

6,080





27,135

30,835





242,224

228,339 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



112,867

107,701 Contributed surplus



9,825

10,404 Retained earnings



432,342

426,397 Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,812

10,829





557,846

555,331



$ 800,070 $ 783,670

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2024 2023











Revenue Software licenses





$ 16,975 $ 20,735 SaaS and maintenance services





84,587 66,503 Professional services





15,945 16,891 Hardware





2,982 2,306







120,489 106,435 Direct costs









Software licenses





674 870 Services





39,531 32,425 Hardware





1,377 1,513







41,582 34,808 Revenue, net of direct costs





78,907 71,627











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative





22,869 20,798 Research and development





21,311 18,550 Depreciation





494 626 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,506 1,736 Special charges





91 28







46,271 41,738











Results from operating activities





32,636 29,889











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





(10,374) (8,832) Foreign exchange losses





(1,717) (1,053) Interest expense – lease obligations





(150) (167) Finance income





2,361 976 Finance expenses





- (7) Other expenses





(114) ( 127) Income before income taxes





22,642 20,679











Provision for income taxes





4,509 3,656









Net income for the period





$ 18,133 $ 17,023 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment





(8,017) 9,743











Other comprehensive (loss) income





(8,017) 9,743











Comprehensive income





$ 10,116 $ 26,766 Earnings per share









Basic





$ 0.33 $ 0.31 Diluted





$ 0.33 $ 0.31

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period





$ 18,133 $ 17,023

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation





494 626 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,506 1,736 Interest expense – lease obligations





150 167 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





10,374 8,832 Stock-based compensation expense





277 458 Provision for income taxes





4,509 3,656 Finance and other expenses





114 134







35,557 32,632











Changes in non-cash operating working capital





(13,140) 2,002 Income taxes paid





(2,518) (5,372) Net cash provided by operating activities





19,899 29,262











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Net purchase of property and equipment





(360) (105) Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions





171 -











Purchase of short-term investments





- (69) Net cash used in investing activities





(189) ( 174)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of share capital





4,310 604 Repayment of lease obligations





(1,602) (1,810) Dividends paid





(12,156) (10,221) Net cash used in financing activities





(9,448) (11,427) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents





(3,042) 5,036











Increase in cash and cash equivalents





7,220 22,697 Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period





239,532 225,104 Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period





$ 246,752 $ 247,801

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31

2024

2023 IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 76,137 $ 44,352 $ 120,489 $ 57,852 $ 48,583 $ 106,435 Direct costs

(25,406)

(16,176)

(41,582)

(16,431)

(18,377)

(34,808) Revenue, net of direct costs

50,731

28,176

78,907

41,421

30,206

71,627 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,425)

(11,697)

(33,122)

(19,250)

(11,321)

(30,571) Depreciation

(377)

(117)

(494)

(537)

(89)

(626) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(936)

(570)

(1,506)

(1,100)

(636)

(1,736) Segment profit $ 27,993 $ 15,792 $ 43,785 $ 20,534 $ 18,160 $ 38,694 Special charges









(91)









(28) Corporate and shared service expenses









(11,058)









(8,777) Results from operating activities







$ 32,636







$ 29,889





























About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, telecommunications networks, public safety and the transit market. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy to grow earnings focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows as the Company has no outstanding external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com .

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call Local

+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free 1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 74715. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, (905) 946-3200, [email protected]