Enghouse Q1 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today it intends to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 results after market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 8:45 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:



Local/ International: 1-289-514-5100

North American Toll- Free: 1-800-717-1738







Confirmation Code: 74715

This call will also be webcast and can be accessed at the following location:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=00042906-7F8C-4271-A3E9-18C6F930EB43

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

Enghouse Annual General Meeting

Enghouse will also hold its Fiscal 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") virtually on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. EST. Registered shareholders can attend the Meeting online by going to https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1581 and using the password: enghouse2024. Enghouse will present only the formal business of the Company at the Meeting and will provide an operational update on the first quarter during the conference call the following day.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, 905-946-3200, [email protected]