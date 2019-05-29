Engel & Völkers Launches New Website for the Americas on evrealestate.com

The new multinational entity for Engel & Völkers Americas focuses on neighbourhood data and insights to support advisor and consumer experience

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Engel & Völkers today announced a new website for the Americas with the launch of evrealestate.com. The website brings together the company's U.S., Canada, Mexico and Caribbean network onto the integrated platform consisting of new brokerage and advisor level sites, all intuitively designed for today's consumer journey when buying or selling a home.

"Engel & Völkers is known for providing the most exceptional customer experiences, consistent in calibre, yet tailored to an individual's needs," said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "With the launch of evrealestate.com, we are bringing that renowned status from the offline world, online. Our new website will give clients more information during their natural search process, elevating the level of communication, insights and service offered by our advisors."

Key features and capabilities of the new site include:

Data-driven, Hyper-local Neighbourhood Focus

When searching for a new home, nearly 5 in 6 Americans say that the neighbourhood would be equally if not more important than the house. Local neighbourhood expertise is also an extremely important criteria for home buyers and sellers in selecting a real estate agent.

The newly developed Engel & Völkers Americas site has been purpose-built to showcase every market and neighbourhood in the Americas served by the brand accessible through one, integrated platform. Neighbourhood pages will include market trends and comparable data; custom neighbourhood data; local insights and community events; and, the ability for consumers to engage and comment.

"The Engel & Völkers network prides itself on being hyper-local experts with a focus on market specialization within all that we represent globally," said Jill DeSilva, senior vice president of marketing, Engel & Völkers Americas. "The new website is a reflection of our collective expertise and insight on the thousands of markets served in the Americas, and we also know neighbourhood content is an extremely powerful tool in resonating with consumers."

Consumer Search and Insights

The evrealestate.com experience allows for multiple search displays to meet consumer preferences as well as enhanced search options and refinement according to key elements in addition to price point and property specs, including school information, commute times and walkability scores. To optimize the overall consumer journey, users will also be able to save search preferences, set automatic property watch and alerts for real-time market updates, and subscribe to market reports in areas of interest.

Shop, Team and Agent Pages

The new web platform will feature enhanced pages for shops, teams and individual agents. Serving as a centralized resource for each real estate shop's business, Engel & Völkers brokers and advisors will have access to a number of advanced features:

Advanced CRM capabilities

A business dashboard that has been intuitively designed to drive strategy

Content Management System

Lead generation, parsing, routing and management

Integrated IDX compatibility

Listing syndication automatically streamlined through the EDGE platform

"The evrealestate.com platform gives our network the advanced tools they need to do what they do best, and that is delivering a luxury and bespoke client experience, each and every time," stated Hitt. "Its design showcases our advisors' local neighbourhood expertise and helps them stand out in their markets. It also establishes a strong infrastructure that will allow us to provide the right technology offerings to our network on a continual basis."

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a bespoke, white-glove concierge client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 175 shop locations with more than 3,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 11,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

SOURCE Engel & Völkers

For further information: Wendy So, Consultant | Heidi Ruggier, President, Matte PR, 416-515-7667, wso@mattepr.com | hruggier@mattepr.com; Katelyn Castellano, Engel & Völkers Americas, +1 212 234 3100 ext. 9842, katelyn.castellano@engelvoelkers.com