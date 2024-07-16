Luxury properties in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver outperform in key $1 million-plus segments

Detached residential demonstrates impressive resilience despite the slowdown in sales volume

NEW YORK and TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Engel & Völkers has unveiled its 2024 Mid-Year Luxury Real Estate Market Report, revealing luxury properties in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver are outperforming market trends in the $1 million-plus segment. The report also highlights misconceptions about The Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act, known as "Canada's foreign buyer ban", affecting the country's welcoming image and disrupting condo market dynamics, especially in the new construction sector. Additionally, the Canadian real estate market is experiencing a decline in domestic investor activity, with condo sales remaining sluggish as buyers await interest rate relief.

"Canada's luxury real estate markets are demonstrating impressive resilience despite the slowdown in overall sales. While interest rates impact the conventional market, particularly first-time buyers, luxury buyers often pay in cash and are therefore less affected," says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. "We anticipate that Canada's luxury markets will remain stable as real estate continues to be an appealing and safe investment."

Halifax: Halifax saw a five per cent increase in units sold priced over $1 million in the first half of 2024 compared to last year.

Ottawa: From January to June 2024, home prices in Ottawa grew eight per cent for residential homes priced between $1 - 1.99 million.

Toronto: The value of homes priced at $8 million and higher grew by 4.73 per cent compared to last year's first half.

Vancouver: Despite more listings and fewer units sold, the average sales price of $2 - 3.99 million residential homes grew by 4.72 per cent from January to June 2024.

