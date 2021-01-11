Engagement Labs Signs Deal with One of the Largest American Multinational Beverage Corporation

Client Signed Contracts Worth CAD $192,000 for Q1-2021

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed new contracts to conduct marketing and sponsorship evaluation programs in Q1 of 2021. The engagement is an extension of earlier TotalSocial work for the client. The Client's program is valued at CAD $192,000 for fiscal first quarter.

"We are very pleased to win this lucrative deal for Q1 that demonstrates the resiliency of our business model and the value of the data and analytics solutions we have for brands in evaluating their ad and sponsorship effectiveness," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "Building momentum in a challenging but improving environment and seeing the progress we have made to date gives us confidence in our approach moving forward. We have established a strong relationship with this client, and this new engagement is testimony to the high regard with which TotalSocial is held as an important part of its marketing and sponsorship evaluation metrics."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

