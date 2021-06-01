MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fifteen leading doctoral researchers from across Canada and around the world have been selected for the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation's leadership program as 2021 Scholars. These bold, innovative, community-focused Scholars represent a range of disciplines, including medicine, policy studies, international health, law and religion.

The Foundation received 643 applications, interviewed 102 semi-finalists, and invited 36 finalists for individual interviews. Along this path, candidates responded to challenging questions, participated in group interviews, analyzed case studies, and were assessed by leading academics and Foundation alumni during their final assessment in March.

This remarkable group of 15 Scholars, representing 13 universities, were chosen based on their academic excellence, leadership and engagement, willingness to engage with a plurality of perspectives, and their agility and resilience. Diversity is especially well represented among the 15 Scholars, and a significant percentage of them are francophones. Of note, the group includes five Scholars hailing from leading international universities, in addition to those studying in universities across Canada.

Inclusive Excellence and Engaged Leadership

These Scholars embody the Foundation's commitment to the principles of Inclusive Excellence and Engaged Leadership, critical to meaningful engagement with communities across the country and to building progress around a plurality of perspectives. In the Foundation's programming, this comes to life through Brave Spaces. These spaces privilege robust debate and celebrate difference. Recognizing that these can be challenging and sometimes uncomfortable discussions, they are supported by a safety net of mutual respect, strong policy, and the Foundation's Code of Community Engagement.

Over the next three years, in addition to leadership training, the Foundation will provide 2021 Scholars with generous financial support, academic resources, mentorship opportunities, and personalized leadership training designed to help them effect positive change in their communities and academic institutions.

"Our selection process is designed to unearth a different kind of academic leader. Candidates are assessed not only on their academic abilities, but also their curiosity, creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and their interest in and willingness to engage with a range of different opinions and perspectives."

- Pascale Fournier, the Foundation's President and CEO.

2021 Scholars

Name Region University Discipline Roxana Akhmetova International Oxford University Études des migrations María Juliana Angarita Bohórquez Québec Université du Québec à Montréal Muséologie, médiation, héritage Monique Auger Colombie-Britannique Victoria University Interdisciplinaire (sciences de la santé et travail social) Prativa Baral International Johns Hopkins University Santé internationale – systèmes de santé Lydie C. Belporo Québec Université de Montréal Criminologie Étienne Cossette-Lefebvre Ontario Toronto University Droit Anick Desrosiers Québec Université McGill Travail social Raphaël Grenier-Benoit International Oxford University Droit Jasmine Cassy Mah Atlantique Dalhousie University Médecine interne (gériatrie) Bryon Maxey Ontario Toronto University Étude de la religion Kowan O'Keefe International Maryland University, College Park Études de politiques Joshua Okyere Prairies University of Manitoba Peace and Conflict Studies Chanelle Robinson International Boston College Théologie Cristina Wood Ontario York University Histoire

Mary-Jean Mitchell Green Scholar / Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

Kylie Heales Alberta University of Alberta Strategic Management & Organizations

About the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is an independent and non-partisan charity established in 2001 as a living memorial to the former Prime Minister. In 2002, with the support of the House of Commons, the Government of Canada endowed the Foundation with the Advanced Research in the Humanities and Human Sciences Fund. The Foundation also benefits from private donations. By granting doctoral Scholarships, awarding Fellowships, appointing Mentors, and holding public events, the Foundation encourages critical reflection and action in four areas important to Canadians: human rights and dignity, responsible citizenship, Canada and the world, and people and their natural environment. www.trudeaufoundation.ca

