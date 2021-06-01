Engaged leadership : Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation announces its 15 Scholars for 2021 Français

News provided by

Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation

Jun 01, 2021, 11:00 ET

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fifteen leading doctoral researchers from across Canada and around the world have been selected for the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation's leadership program as 2021 Scholars. These bold, innovative, community-focused Scholars represent a range of disciplines, including medicine, policy studies, international health, law and religion.

The Foundation received 643 applications, interviewed 102 semi-finalists, and invited 36 finalists for individual interviews. Along this path, candidates responded to challenging questions, participated in group interviews, analyzed case studies, and were assessed by leading academics and Foundation alumni during their final assessment in March.

This remarkable group of 15 Scholars, representing 13 universities, were chosen based on their academic excellence, leadership and engagement, willingness to engage with a plurality of perspectives, and their agility and resilience. Diversity is especially well represented among the 15 Scholars, and a significant percentage of them are francophones. Of note, the group includes five Scholars hailing from leading international universities, in addition to those studying in universities across Canada.

Inclusive Excellence and Engaged Leadership

These Scholars embody the Foundation's commitment to the principles of Inclusive Excellence and Engaged Leadership, critical to meaningful engagement with communities across the country and to building progress around a plurality of perspectives. In the Foundation's programming, this comes to life through Brave Spaces. These spaces privilege robust debate and celebrate difference. Recognizing that these can be challenging and sometimes uncomfortable discussions, they are supported by a safety net of mutual respect, strong policy, and the Foundation's Code of Community Engagement.

Over the next three years, in addition to leadership training, the Foundation will provide 2021 Scholars with generous financial support, academic resources, mentorship opportunities, and personalized leadership training designed to help them effect positive change in their communities and academic institutions.

Citations

"Our selection process is designed to unearth a different kind of academic leader. Candidates are assessed not only on their academic abilities, but also their curiosity, creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and their interest in and willingness to engage with a range of different opinions and perspectives."

                            - Pascale Fournier, the Foundation's President and CEO.

2021 Scholars

Name

Region

University

Discipline

Roxana Akhmetova

International

Oxford University

Études des migrations

María Juliana Angarita Bohórquez

Québec

Université du Québec à Montréal

Muséologie, médiation, héritage

Monique Auger

Colombie-Britannique

Victoria University

Interdisciplinaire (sciences de la santé et travail social)

Prativa Baral

International

Johns Hopkins University

Santé internationale – systèmes de santé

Lydie C. Belporo

Québec

Université de Montréal

Criminologie

Étienne Cossette-Lefebvre

Ontario

Toronto University

Droit

Anick Desrosiers

Québec

Université McGill

Travail social

Raphaël Grenier-Benoit

International

Oxford University

Droit

Jasmine Cassy Mah

Atlantique

Dalhousie University

Médecine interne (gériatrie)

Bryon Maxey

Ontario

Toronto University

Étude de la religion

Kowan O'Keefe

International

Maryland University, College Park

Études de politiques

Joshua Okyere

Prairies

University of Manitoba

Peace and Conflict Studies

Chanelle Robinson

International

Boston College

Théologie

Cristina Wood

Ontario

York University

Histoire

Mary-Jean Mitchell Green Scholar / Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

Kylie Heales

Alberta

University of Alberta

Strategic Management & Organizations

About the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is an independent and non-partisan charity established in 2001 as a living memorial to the former Prime Minister. In 2002, with the support of the House of Commons, the Government of Canada endowed the Foundation with the Advanced Research in the Humanities and Human Sciences Fund. The Foundation also benefits from private donations. By granting doctoral Scholarships, awarding Fellowships, appointing Mentors, and holding public events, the Foundation encourages critical reflection and action in four areas important to Canadians: human rights and dignity, responsible citizenship, Canada and the world, and people and their natural environment. www.trudeaufoundation.ca

SOURCE Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation

For further information: Media resquest: Frédérique Lorrain, 450-702-0339, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.fondationtrudeau.ca/

Organization Profile

Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation