Eng. Three ingenious letters: The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec launches a new advertising campaign for the general public

MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) is launching a brand-new two-year advertising campaign to make the general public more aware of the role that the OIQ and engineers play in society.

"The profession and the OIQ have regained the public's trust in recent years. With this new campaign, we want to help demystify a profession whose real contributions to society are still often overlooked," commented Kathy Baig, Eng., FEC, MBA, DHC, President of the OIQ.

Eng.: more than just a title or an order, a standard of competence and confidence

The first phase of this campaign, which is entirely focused on public protection, concerns the leadership shown by the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec in the area of prevention, given that the OIQ has substantially strengthened its public protection mechanisms in recent years. This phase begins today on the radio, in several daily newspapers, on the Internet and on social media.

The second phase of the campaign puts the spotlight on engineers' expertise: As a standard of competence, the engineer title is a synonym for greater public safety. This phase–which illustrates how the work of 65,000 Quebec engineers is hidden all around us–kicks off on April 12 and will be broadcast on major television networks, among other outlets.

A third phase, which focuses on the future of the profession, is also planned for this fall. One of its objectives is to get young people interested in engineering in an effort to attract and retain top talent.

Running and funding the campaign

This campaign is the result of collective efforts. Throughout the process, the OIQ worked with creators at Cartier advertising agency and consulted OIQ members and other people affiliated with the profession.

Three million dollars will be invested in the entire campaign over a two-year period. The advertisements showcasing engineers' contributions to society cost $1.8 million and are funded entirely by members through special assessments that they approved at their Annual General Meeting.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turned 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. Its mission is to regulate the practice of engineers and support the development of the profession in the interest of protecting the public. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

