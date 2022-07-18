Enforcement Notification - Tax Evasion - Calgary driver examiner receives failing grade for role in tax evasion and he and his company fined over $159,000

CALGARY, AB, July 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced that on July 15, 2022, Nirmal Singh Kalkat, of Calgary, Alberta, pleaded guilty to six counts of tax evasion under the Income Tax Act. As the sole shareholder and director of Around-The-Town Drivers Testing Ltd., Kalkat also pleaded guilty to six counts of tax evasion under the Excise Tax Act. Kalkat was sentenced to a six month conditional sentence and fined a total of $125,415, while his company was fined $33,829.

A CRA investigation revealed that Kalkat, on behalf of Around-The-Town Drivers Testing Ltd., received $915,990 of corporate income, and goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) of $45,800 during the 2014 through 2018 tax years. Kalkat organized Around-the-Town's affairs to accept only cash for his road test services, and deposited only a partial amount of the cash revenue he received into Around-The-Town's business bank account. Kalkat appropriated the remaining $710,400 for personal purposes, which resulted in the evasion of $167,220 of personal income tax for the five-year period of 2014-2018.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a crime. Falsifying records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record. From April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, there were 23 convictions, with court imposed fines totalling $3,303,110. These taxpayers were sentenced for wilfully evading payment amounts totalling $4,407,386 in federal tax. Out of the 23 convictions, 10 individuals were sent to jail for a total of 15.3 years.

In addition to the court imposed fines and/or jail sentences, the full amount of tax owing, plus related interest and any penalties assessed by the CRA is payable.

The CRA is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, thereby contributing to the social and economic well-being of Canadians The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to it. The CRA works to make sure that individuals and businesses report all income earned and only claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. Any individual or business who claims losses or benefits that they are not entitled to will face serious consequences.

Media Relations: TJ Madigan, Canada Revenue Agency, 587-475-3816