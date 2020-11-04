MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Armoires Fabritec Ltée, of Bromont, pleaded guilty on November 2, 2020, to tax evasion charges before the Court of Quebec in Granby. They were fined $100,000 in relation to the offenses.

The CRA investigation revealed that, for the 2012 to 2014 tax years, the company's then administrators Jonathan Bourgeois and Nadia Bourgeois, who are the children of the President at the time, claimed more than $390,000 in expenses for the construction and renovation of their personal residences in the books of Armoires Fabritec Ltée.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a crime. Falsifying records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record. From April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, there were 32 convictions, with 13 taxpayers sent to jail for a total of 18.5 years. These individuals were sentenced for wilfully evading payment of $7,427,090 in tax.

The CRA remains dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, as well as the social and economic well-being of Canadians during these unprecedented times. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion and false claims with all tools available to them. The CRA is continuously working towards making sure that individuals and businesses claim income earned, eligible losses, and benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. As a result of COVID-19, we are seeing the increased importance of these benefits, and are working to make sure that they continue to be available to Canadians. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled, including ineligible claims for COVID-19 benefits, may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

The CRA has set up a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current on the CRA's enforcement efforts.

Associated Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/gncy/cmplnc/otip-pdife/menu-eng.htmlLeads Program

Voluntary Disclosures Program

Stay connected



Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Contacts: Julie Pronovost, Regional Spokesperson, 514-283-2226

Related Links

http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/

