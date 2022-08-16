Enforcement Notification - Charges laid

Directors of Greater Toronto Area temporary staffing agencies charged and property restrained in alleged $3.5 million tax fraud case

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Ghansham Vania, also known as Gansham Vania, and Davinder Vania, of Vaughan, Ontario, were charged on June 15, 2022, with fraud in an amount greater than $5,000 under the Criminal Code. In addition, the personal residence of Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania, as well as a rental property belonging to Davinder Vania, were restrained using the proceeds of crime provisions of the Criminal Code.

The amount of the fraud allegedly committed by Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania during the four-year period from 2013 to 2016 totalled $3,558,385, in federal taxes evaded. On July 27, 2022, Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania were both arrested and released on bail under court-imposed conditions.

The criminal charges allege that over a four-year period, Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania, as directors of 2347442 Ontario Inc. and Team Lease Inc., participated in a scheme to evade tax by underreporting corporate income earned and goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) collected by their companies. Ghansham Vania and Davinder Vania are also alleged to have appropriated corporate funds for personal purposes. Both 2347442 Ontario Inc. and Team Lease Inc. operated as temporary staffing agencies in the Greater Toronto Area.

All case-specific allegations above were obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a crime. Falsifying records and claims, wilfully not reporting income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, jail time, and a criminal record. From April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, there were 23 convictions, with court imposed fines totalling $3,303,110. These taxpayers were sentenced for wilfully evading payment amounts totalling $4,407,386 in federal tax. Out of the 23 convictions, 10 individuals were sent to jail for a total of 15.3 years.

The CRA is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, thereby contributing to the social and economic well-being of Canadians. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to it. The CRA works to make sure that individuals and businesses report all income earned and only claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. Any individual or business who underreports income or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Paul N Murphy, Senior Communications Advisor, 416-952-8105, [email protected]