Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC to Hold Settlement Hearing For Montréal Investment Advisor Jacques Maurice

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to consider whether the panel should accept a Settlement Agreement entered into between IIROC staff and Jacques Maurice.

The Agreement concerns allegations that Mr. Maurice recommended the purchase and holding of securities that were not all suitable for one of his clients, based on the client's risk tolerance. It is also alleged that he handled a written complaint filed by one of his clients.

Hearing Date: July 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.



Location: IIROC – Carmen Crépin Room

525 Avenue Viger West, Suite 601

Montréal, Québec

The hearing is not open to the public, but will become open in the event that the panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the Hearing Panel's decision and the Settlement Agreement will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

The alleged violations occurred while Mr. Maurice was a Registered Representative with the Montréal branch of Scotia Capital Inc. Mr. Maurice continues to be employed with Scotia Capital Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Maurice's conduct in July 2016.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at: http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2019/eaeff138-db60-4ab6-8d41-c26e25414e03_en.pdf

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

* * *

IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of more than 170 Canadian investment dealer firms and their more than 29,000 registered employees, the majority of whom are commonly referred to as investment advisors. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Claudyne Bienvenu, Vice President, Quebec and Atlantic, 514 878-2854, cbienvenu@iiroc.ca; Media Contact: Andrea Zviedris, Manager, Media Relations, 416 943-6906, azviedris@iiroc.ca

Related Links

www.iiroc.ca

