EDMONTON, AB, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Dovercourt Community League, which provides affordable access to programs and services, will soon have more energy efficient buildings after a federal investment of more than $1.2 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

This was announced by Minister Randy Boissonnault and Laura Shewchuk, President of Dovercourt Community League.

The funding will support the installation of a new solar panel system, LED lighting, heating, ventilation, plumbing, and window upgrades, that in turn will help extend the life of the 7,500-square-foot hall, 3700-square-foot rink building, and outdoor skating rink. The planned renovations will also make the building more accessible.

The longstanding Dovercourt Community League operates with the essential support of community volunteers, residents, and program providers. The facility is able to provide a variety of cost-effective recreational amenities to a diverse multigenerational community within the Dovercourt neighbourhood, thanks to existing amenities such as the youth splash park, teen recreation centre, and community gardens.

"Community Leagues are the local hubs of our neighbourhoods and for 60 years Dovercourt Community League has served our residents. Our government is supporting Dovercourt in making this space even better."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities



"Volunteers over the past 70 years have created a legacy with the programs, services and operations of our community league facilities where residents have connected with neighbours for multiple generations. Upgrading our facilities with the support of the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings funding, will contribute to that legacy by creating an energy efficient and earth friendly space that is accessible to all. We look forward to putting our energy savings into programming and special events for our residents."

Laura Shewchuk, President, Dovercourt Community League

The federal government is investing $1,257,578 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the community and funding partners are contributing $314,395 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the community and funding partners are contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 40.55% and greenhouse gas emissions by 29 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

