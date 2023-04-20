The distinction speaks to the company's explosive growth and diversification across the North American market.

MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - ENERGY Transportation Group has been awarded on the Financial Times list of America's Fastest Growing Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on the Financial Times website.

ENERGY Transportation Group Awarded on the Financial Times America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023 List (CNW Group/ENERGY Transportation Group)

"ENERGY's growth is fueled by the incredible talent we have on our team and our customer-centric approach to logistics," said Michael Cinquino, President of ENERGY Transportation Group. "We never shy away from the complex freight jobs that keep our customer's supply chains moving."

Financial Times and Statista selected America's Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ranking lists the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations websites, or annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

About ENERGY Transportation Group

Founded in 2007, ENERGY Transportation Group is an asset-based 3PL offering logistics and warehousing services across the North American market. Headquartered in Montreal, ENERGY has offices in Toronto, Chicago, and Chattanooga. ENERGY prides itself on providing personalized, innovative, and win-win solutions to meet even the most complex shipping and logistics challenges.

