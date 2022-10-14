Energy Storage Canada Recognizes Industry Leaders with First Annual Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Energy Storage Canada (ESC) recognized five industry leaders this week through their first annual awards ceremony, including corporations Ameresco Canada, Hydrostor Inc, and Peak Power, as well as individuals Cam Carver, CEO of Workbench Energy and Annette Verschuren, CEO NRStor.

Hosted as part of ESC's annual conference, the awards ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate growth, development, and leadership, within the energy storage sector from a technology-agnostic perspective.

2022 Energy Storage Canada Awards - Recipients Tweet this

"Regardless of how successful Canada is incorporating additional carbon free or low emitting generation assets into the electricity grid, energy storage is going to be a critical component of Canada reaching its net zero goals," said Justin Rangooni, Executive Director for Energy Storage Canada. "We created the awards to provide the industry with an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible companies and individuals doing this vital work."

This year's recipients included Ameresco Canada, 2022 Landmark Application of Energy Storage, for their project with LDCSB's John Paul II Catholic Secondary School in Ontario Canada, including solar panels, energy storage, and EV chargers, making it Canada's first carbon-neutral school; Hydrostor Inc, 2022 Energy Storage Milestone Award, for their $250 million dollar investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Accelerate Growth, one of the largest investments in a private long-duration energy storage company worldwide; and Peak Power, 2022 Champion of Diversity Equity & Inclusion in Energy Storage for their consistent efforts to further diversity, equity, and inclusion through their organization through initiatives like their Justice, Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion (JEDI) group.

Also selected for recognition as the 2022 Pioneers of Energy Storage were Cam Carver, CEO of Workbench Energy and Annette Vershuren, CEO of NRStor Inc, for their longstanding leadership within Canada's industry, promoting the development of the market, the growth of knowledge, and a clear vision for Canada's energy storage sector.

The call for nominations for next year's awards will open Spring 2023.

With nearly 100 members, Energy Storage Canada (ESC) is Canada's only national trade association dedicated solely to the growth & market development of energy storage as part of Canada's energy transition through policy advocacy, education, collaboration, and research. ESC is technology-agnostic and not-for-profit, representing the full value chain for energy storage from end-to-end.

SOURCE Energy Storage Canada

For further information: Leone Benson King, Manager, Communications & Member Relations, [email protected], P: 613.818.3849, www.energystoragecanada.org