Energy Storage Canada Recognizes Five Leaders and Innovators in Canadian Sector

The first Board of Directors-selected award this year recognized Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) as the 2024 Friend of Energy Storage Award recipient. The Board emphasized the IESO's consistent and early engagement with industry stakeholders, since 2012, to provide a viable pathway for energy storage to contribute to the province's energy grid. Pilot projects and advisory boards over the course of several years culminated one of the largest energy storage procurements in North America, and the largest in Canada to date with over 3000 MW of energy storage procured.

Second, the Board jointly recognized Matt Jamieson, CEO of Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation and Mark B. Hill, former Chief of Six Nations of the Grand River, current Principal Partner with Rezolve Strategies for the 2024 Pioneer in Energy Storage Award. Both were early proponents and partners in Canada's first large-scale battery energy storage projects with 50/50 ownership for an Indigenous or First Nation Community in Canada with the Oneida BESS project. Their articulation of the value of the project and their collaboration with their community led to developing and finalizing a first of its kind partnership for energy storage that can serve as a template for equal partner projects in the energy storage industry across Canada.

"We're in our third year of recognizing the innovation and leadership of Canada's energy storage sector," said ESC Executive Director, Justin Rangooni. "Each year we're seeing more projects announced, more development taking place, and more awareness of the potential of energy storage to contribute to Canada's future grid across the country. We're excited by the opportunity to recognize the incredible work that is being done."

First of this year's nominated awards, the 2024 Energy Storage Milestone Award, recognized Canadian manufacturer, Invinity Energy Systems, for the recent milestone completion completion of an expansion of their manufacturing facility in British Columbia, which will now have capacity to produce 200MWh of vanadium flow batteries annually. The completion will support the growth and expansion of the energy storage market, contributing to the timely and reliable delivery of products for project development. Second to be recognized was Rodan Energy Solutions, recipient of the 2024 Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award, for the unique integration and implementation of a battery energy storage system (BESS) plus uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system for a glass manufacturer in Collingwood Ontario. The double conversion system which augments the system's reliability, and the containerized form of the solution which facilitates scalability, make this application of technologies unique.

Hosted as part of Energy Storage Canada's annual conference, the Energy Storage Canada Awards aim to recognize and celebrate leadership and ingenuity within the sector year to year as energy storage continues to charge Canada's path to a net zero future.

The call for nominations for next year's awards will open Spring 2025.

Quotes:

"I am deeply grateful to Energy Storage Canada for recognizing the IESO's efforts in this dynamic and ever-evolving industry. As electricity demand increases across Ontario in the years ahead, we know that storage will become a critical component of our already-diverse supply mix, contributing to the reliability and affordability of our grid." Lesley Gallinger, President & CEO, IESO

"Invinity is committed to enhancing the future electric grid using our durable, safe vanadium flow batteries. While I am encouraged by our progress toward that goal, I'm even more excited by how we're helping to lay the foundations for Canada's energy storage manufacturing sector. The products we design and manufacture at our Vancouver facility deliver exceptional capabilities to customers worldwide. We feel this further proves that Canadian industry, building on a pedigree of excellence in energy of all forms, can provide competitive solutions that enhance the global supply of affordable, dependable electricity. On behalf of the entire Invinity team, I thank Energy Storage Canada for recognizing those efforts." Matt Harper, Chief Commercial Officer, Invinity Energy Systems

"We are thrilled to showcase the benefits of our UPS + BESS systems for industry and manufacturing facilities. Being recognized by Energy Storage Canada is a testament to Rodan's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions. We look forward to developing and operating these UPS+BESS systems for all large industrial, institutional and commercial consumers." Paul Grod, President & CEO, Rodan Energy Solutions

With nearly 100 members, Energy Storage Canada (ESC) is Canada's only national trade association dedicated solely to the growth & market development of energy storage as part of Canada's energy transition through policy advocacy, education, collaboration, and research. ESC is technology-agnostic and not-for-profit, representing the full value chain for energy storage from end-to-end.

