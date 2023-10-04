Energy Storage Canada Recognizes Industry Leaders & Innovators in Second Annual Awards Ceremony

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Last evening, Energy Storage Canada (ESC) recognized six leaders and innovators in the industry as part of their second annual Energy Storage Canada Awards. The awards were distributed on the first evening of their two-day 2023 Energy Storage Canada Conference – Charging Net Zero.

The first award given recognized the contributions of Ontario's Minister of Energy, the Honourable Todd Smith, to the energy storage industry, presenting him with the 2023 Friend of Energy Storage Award. Selected by Energy Storage Canada's Board of Directors, the award aims to celebrate an individual who has demonstrated their support for energy storage and its integration into the Canadian grids. Minister Smith, who this time last year announced the largest energy storage procurement in Canada to date.

"Energy Storage Canada's Board of Directors was unanimous in selecting Minister Smith as the inaugural recipient for the Friend of Energy Storage Award," said the Chair of ESC's Board of Directors, Brad Kyte. "His leadership in launching one of the largest energy storage procurements in North America has put the Canadian energy storage sector on the map."

Justin Rangooni, Executive Director of Energy Storage Canada said, "It's our pleasure to recognize all six of this year's award recipients. They exemplify the growth of the energy storage across Canada. Their contributions have played a crucial role in establishing the foundations upon which, the industry will continue to thrive."

The Oneida Storage LP received the 2023 Energy Storage Milestone Award in recognition of the group's success in forging an equitable partnership for the largest project of its kind in Canada, which will pave the way for future projects and partnerships. EVLO Energy Storage received the 2023 Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award for their Parent Project, located in Parent, Canada, which demonstrates the role energy storage can play as a part of the distribution grid, serving as a viable non-wires-alternative (NWA), and opens avenues in terms of future applications. Elexicon Energy received the 2023 Champion of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in Energy Storage Award for their demonstration of passion and commitment for DEI, with concrete metrics measuring their progress and future goals.

Also recognized were two individuals. First, John Wright, Executive Director of Business Development with Northland Power received the 2023 Pioneer in Energy Storage Award for his critical guidance of Energy Storage Canada and contributions to its Federal policy and advocacy in the organization's early years, which was foundational to the inclusion of energy storage technologies in the federal Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREP). Second, Robin Clarke, Manager of Power Markets and Strategy with Capstone Infrastructure, was recognized in abstentia as the 2023 Future Energy Storage Leader for his demonstration of leadership in cross-technical projects, leveraging his technical expertise to build consensus with disparate groups to further the development of energy storage.

Hosted as part of Energy Storage Canada's annual conference, the Energy Storage Canada Awards aim to recognize and celebrate leadership and ingenuity within the sector year to year as energy storage continues to charge Canada's path to a net zero future.

The call for nominations for next year's awards will open Spring 2024.

With nearly 100 members, Energy Storage Canada (ESC) is Canada's only national trade association dedicated solely to the growth & market development of energy storage as part of Canada's energy transition through policy advocacy, education, collaboration, and research. ESC is technology-agnostic and not-for-profit, representing the full value chain for energy storage from end-to-end.

