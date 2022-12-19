NORTH SYDNEY, NS, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, and Lawrence Thomas Shebib, Executive Director of the North Sydney Food Bank Society, announced over $1 million in federal funding for energy and accessibility improvements to the North Sydney Community Food Bank and neighbouring gymnasium.

Funding will support the construction of a wheelchair ramp at the food bank, to make the facility more accessible for individuals with limited mobility, and the installation of a 182-panel rooftop solar power system. The neighbouring gymnasium, which hosts indoor activities for food bank clients, will have a 110-panel solar power system installed on its rooftop. Its entrances, exits, and washrooms will undergo accessibility upgrades, and a new lobby will be built.

The installation of solar panels will reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 99% and greenhouse gas emissions by 107 tonnes annually, cutting operating costs and pollution.

The North Sydney Food Bank Society works to address food security and hunger within the community and provides assistance with housing, employment and service connections.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Many Canadians across the country are impacted by poverty. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program contributes to the Government of Canada's vision of building a sustainable and equitable future for everyone to enjoy. By investing in the North Sydney Food Bank Society, we support a cleaner environment and more accessible facilities that will benefit the most vulnerable residents in the community."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project is unique and will make a huge difference in our community for tomorrow and into the future."

Lawrence Thomas Shebib, Executive Director, North Sydney Food Bank Society

Quick facts

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake on December 5, 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until at . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

to until at . Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

