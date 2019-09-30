Énergir announces the nomination of Mari McClure as President and CEO of Green Mountain Power

Mary Powell, current President and CEO announced her intention of leaving at year's end

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir, s.e.c. ("Énergir") today announces the nomination of Mari McClure, Senior Vice President, as President and CEO of Green Mountain Power Corporation ("GMP"), a subsidiary of Énergir. She will be succeeding to Mary Powell who announced her intention of taking on new challenges at the end of the year after 12 years as President and CEO and over 20 years of energy leadership at GMP.

"We welcome Mari McClure in her new role, who has our full confidence in pursuing GMP's mission. At the same time, we want to express our thanks to Mary Powell for her dedication and her vision throughout her career at GMP. During her years at the helm, the company has succeeded in becoming an innovative energy distributor, responsive to its customer base and to communities, and proactive in offering sustainable energy solutions." said Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Énergir.

Mari McClure joined the GMP team in 2010, and has served in various positions in almost every sector of the company, helping it become a national leader in operational effectiveness and innovation. Prior to joining GMP, Ms. McClure was an attorney at one of Vermont's largest law firms, Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, where she practised business, corporate and real estate law.

Green Mountain Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of Énergir, its principal activities being the distribution, transportation, production, purchase and sale of electricity in Vermont.

Green Mountain Power (GMP), a subsidiary of Énergir, is the largest electricity distributor in Vermont, serving over 70% of the market and more than 265,000 customers. GMP's core business includes the distribution, transportation, generation, purchase and sale of electricity in Vermont and, to a minor degree, electricity transportation in New Hampshire and electricity generation in the states of New York, Maine and Connecticut. The GMP network comprises over 2,700 km of overhead transmission lines, 16,300 km of overhead distribution lines and 2,000 km of underground distribution lines, located mainly in Vermont but also extending to New Hampshire and New York.

With more than $7 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 520,000 customers and the communities it serves. In Québec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. Through its subsidiaries in the United States, the company operates in 15 states where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving for a better energy future.

