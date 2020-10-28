Énergie Cardio Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary With Expanded Virtual Offerings

"We are very proud to offer our members a greater variety of technological tools to support them with their home-based fitness efforts, especially during these particular times as gyms are forced to close in many regions due to the ongoing pandemic. Mental health goes hand in hand with physical health! At Énergie Cardio, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions to motivate Quebeckers to move and stay in shape. Those new tools aim to motivate and guide our members through their fitness endeavour," says Claire Tremblay, President at Énergie Cardio

Énergie Cardio Virtual Platform

Launched at the beginning of October, this 100% made-in-Québec platform allows Énergie Cardio members to attend their favourite group fitness classes and training programs from the comfort of their home, cottage, or anywhere else. This new platform's users can access up to 40 pre-recorded classes, in French or English, lasting from 30 to 60 minutes.

Subscribers can attend over 30 live-streaming group fitness classes each week offered by Énergie Cardio instructors. Classes are also available for replay for an entire week after the initial broadcast. This evolving platform proposes new material every month and includes technical clips to help members deepen their fitness knowledge and improve their training techniques.

Énergie Cardio also offers a 7-day trial of the virtual platform for those who would like to try it first: www.energiecardio.com/en/my-free-trial

Virtual Private Training Sessions

To provide support to Quebeckers who are pursuing their fitness efforts from home, Énergie Cardio offers the online services of personal trainers. The procedure is simple. If you wish to subscribe to Énergie Cardio online private training, simply contact the Énergie Cardio gym in your neighbourhood or write to [email protected] to discuss our virtual private training options.

The process of a virtual private training session is quite simple. Depending on the client's needs, the personal trainer can either design a training program adapted to his or her fitness objectives or coach them through their workout. The program will include exercises to execute with or without equipment, depending on what the client has on hand.

"There are two great revelations for those who discover virtual private training. First, despite the screen, clients and personal trainers maintain their privileged connection. Second, many clients did not expect to work out at such a level of intensity. Despite the shortage of material, including free weights, our personal trainers can create stimulating programs that suit all fitness goals. At-home sessions can be carried out without any equipment or using everyday items such as a chair, stairs, or even a loaded backpack. A little imagination is required!" says Eveline Canape, Vice-president at Énergie Cardio

Once the personal trainer presents the clients with their program, they explain how to execute each exercise to ensure safe and effective execution. Users of this service can continue their virtual private training sessions at a frequency convenient to them, either one or twice a week or even once a month. A training program remains effective for six to eight weeks, after which time a new program is created to foster the client's progression.

The Énergie Cardio ENTRAINEMENT Application

The Énergie Cardio ENTRAINEMENT mobile application was designed to support active members with their fitness efforts, wherever they might be. The application centralizes all the necessary information for members to reach their fitness goals and allows them to remain connected with their personal trainer and their community, and track their achievements and progression at any given moment.

The application provides practical features such as general fitness programs designed by Énergie Cardio kinesiologists, the compiling of training data, recording of workouts and physical activities in a calendar, synchronization with various smart tracking devices, access to recipes created by Isabelle Huot, Ph.D. in nutrition, and much more.

The application is free for any active Énergie Cardio members.

About Énergie Cardio

Founded in 1985, Énergie Cardio has positioned itself as a leader in the Québec fitness industry for 35 years. Led and operated by two Québec female entrepreneurs, Énergie Cardio contributes to improving Québec's population physical condition and quality of life by providing effective, affordable fitness programs supervised by dynamic certified trainers in 27 modern, high-quality facilities designed to provide a comprehensive and motivating workout experience.

