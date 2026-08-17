Endless Shrimp® returns to Red Lobster® for a Limited Time Starting August 17

Guests can mix and match five flavours, including NEW Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp, and sip fall-inspired cocktails during the Endless experience only Red Lobster can deliver.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- After a highly requested spring 2026 return that exceeded company expectations, Endless Shrimp is back at Red Lobster Aug. 17 for a limited time with five flavours, including NEW Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp.

Endless Shrimp returns with NEW Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp NEW Smoked Caesar & NEW Fire & Tide Margarita

For more than two decades, Endless Shrimp has brought more flavour, more variety and an unmistakably Red Lobster experience to endless dining. With bold, buttery, saucy and crispy flavours, every plate gives guests their favourite way to enjoy shrimp. It is the Endless experience Red Lobster created, and the one guests never stopped asking the brand to bring back.

"Our guests were thrilled to have Endless Shrimp back this spring and made it clear they wanted more -- so we listened," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "We proved we could bring it back in a way that delights our guests and works for our restaurant teams and our business. Now we're bringing our fans more of the Endless experience they asked for."

Beginning Aug. 17, guests can mix and match five flavours endlessly throughout the meal for as much shrimp as they like, any way they like it. The lineup includes:

NEW! Garlic Bread-Crusted Shrimp – Crispy shrimp coated in a buttery, garlic bread crumb crust, and served with marinara sauce.

– Crispy shrimp coated in a buttery, garlic bread crumb crust, and served with marinara sauce. Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp tossed in creamy house-made Alfredo sauce over linguini.

– Tender shrimp tossed in creamy house-made Alfredo sauce over linguini. Island Coconut Shrimp – Hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce.

– Hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce. Garlic Shrimp – Shrimp sautéed in our signature garlic sauce.

– Shrimp sautéed in our signature garlic sauce. Walt's Favourite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied shrimp lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce.

To get into the fall spirit, Red Lobster is also introducing a NEW seasonal Happy Hour Margarita platform, debuting with the Fire & Tide Margarita, alongside another fall-inspired sip both available for $6 during weekday Happy Hour from 3–6 p.m.*

NEW Fire & Tide Margarita – A bold blend of Cuervo Silver Tequila and Fireball Whisky.

– A bold blend of Cuervo Silver Tequila and Fireball Whisky. NEW Smoked Caesar – An aromatic Caesar with Gordon's Gin, enhanced by light smoke and subtle botanical notes.

The seasonal Happy Hour Margarita platform will rotate throughout the year, giving guests fresh flavours and creative twists on the classic margarita for a great price.

Endless Shrimp is available for dine-in only at participating Red Lobster locations beginning Aug. 17. For more information or to find a location, visit RedLobster.ca.

*Happy Hour offers available Monday through Friday only between 3pm to 6pm, at participating Canadian locations. Price indicated for food and beverage offers excludes applicable taxes and gratuities. Available for Dine-in only; To Go and Delivery excluded. Offer may not be combined with any other offer or coupon. Must be legal age. Please drink responsibly.

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company. With a decades-long heritage, the company is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit RedLobster.ca or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

Media Contact: Angela Tsiampas

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SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.