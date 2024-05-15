MONTRÉAL, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - With exam period in full swing in Quebec's elementary and high schools, the Alloprof team is deploying its online and in-person support services to help students, educators, and parents ensure academic success as the school year draws to a close.

Targeted Services Adapted to Students

During this exam season, Alloprof will continue to offer its usual student services, such as the Ask a Teacher text and phone service, and the Help Zone, which is open 7 days a week. The site also contains thousands of educational tools, including the following:

Videos

Crash Lessons

Review exercises

Practice exams and games

These resources cover all material that a student could find challenging. Alloprof is also offering in-class workshops called Prepare your exams with Alloprof. These sessions introduce students to all the available tools they can use to help them prepare for exams. Participants will also get tips on how to manage stress, organize their study time, and approach their exams with confidence.

Pascal Bonaldo, a spokesperson for Alloprof, sums it up: "We see it all the time in our workshops. Sometimes simply giving the right tool or tip to a student who is struggling is all it takes to unlock their motivation to take charge and succeed. For some students, our workshops are a real catalyst for motivation and academic success."

Alloprof: An End-of-Year Ally for Teachers

Alloprof has a host of free resources to support teachers during the end-of-year sprint, including handy lesson preparation and exam review tools. According to a Léger survey of Quebec teachers, 98% are familiar with Alloprof, and an estimated 3 out of 4 Quebec teachers have used the platform in the past year.

"In addition to all of our student resources, we are able to provide teachers with more than 150 turnkey tools via the Alloprof Teachers section of our site, which features learning and evaluation situations, printable tools, articles, and activity ideas that education specialists appreciate and use on a regular basis," says Mr. Bonaldo.

Invaluable Support for Parents

Alloprof also offers parents a comprehensive support service with a multitude of articles on ministry exam preparation by subject and level, printable tools, a preparation calendar, and more. On May 16, we will be hosting a live webinar on the Alloprof Parents Facebook page that focuses on how they can support their child during this potentially stressful period. Two specialists will host the webinar and will be available to answer participants's questions.

