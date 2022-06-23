End of water supply interruption advisory for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal is announcing that water supply has been restored today in the area of Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough that is affected by a supply interruption due to a water main break on Boulevard de Pierrefonds. Urban agglomeration teams have carried out emergency work and have successfully repaired the water main.

Please note that the Boil-water advisory issued on June 22, 2022 remains in effect pending further notice on Boulevard de Pierrefonds, between Boulevard Saint-Charles and Rue de Nanterre, as well as between Rue Guillaume and Rue Émile-Nelligan. As soon as the situation is back to normal, a notice will be issued.

To see the affected area, go to:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/6e74e58714024d99b08aeface0ffb251?org=CSC

The drinking water distribution that had been scheduled for June 24, at noon, has been canceled, since water supply has been restored.

DIRECTIVES

Residents in the affected area must bring their water to a rolling boil for 1 minute before drinking it or brushing their teeth with it. Unboiled tap water may still be used for personal hygiene or other household use.

