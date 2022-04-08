End of the strike at Metro Ontario - Agreement Ratified by UNIFOR Local 414

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario is pleased to announce that members of UNIFOR Local 414 have ratified a new four-and-a-half-year collective agreement.

Full-time employees at the company's distribution centres in Toronto voted in favour of the new agreement, which applies to over 900 employees.

"We are pleased to have reached what we believe is a fair and reasonable outcome," said Carmen Fortino, Executive Vice President, Ontario Division Head and National Supply Chain, Metro Ontario Inc. "Our distribution centre employees enjoy competitive working conditions, and the new contract maintains those standards."

