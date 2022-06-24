End of the boil-water advisory for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough

MONTRÉAL, June 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal has lifted the preventive boil-water advisory for the area of Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough affected.

Water sample tests carried out during the past few hours show that water quality is back to normal in the area along Boulevard de Pierrefonds, between Boulevard Saint-Charles and Rue de Nanterre, as well as between Rue Guillaume and Rue Émile-Nelligan. The urban agglomeration has obtained confirmation that the water quality meets all regulatory standards for drinking water. It is thus no longer necessary to boil drinking water in this area.

At this time, the boil-water advisory issued on June 22, 2022 for the area along Boulevard de Pierrefonds, between Boulevard Saint-Charles and Rue de Nanterre, as well as between Rue Guillaumeand Rue Émile-Nelligan, has been lifted.

Residents may contact the city for more information by dialing 311, or online at https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648l . The urban agglomeration of Montréal would like to thank you for your cooperation.

