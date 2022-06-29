MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal has lifted the boil-water advisory for Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough and for Montréal-Est

Lab tests carried out during the past few hours show that water quality is back to normal in the areas located between Rue Cherrier and Rue Notre-Dame and between Rue Saint-Cyr and Avenue Gamble, in Montréal-Est, as well as in Pointe-aux-Trembles, south of Autoroute 40, in Rivière-des-Prairies– Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. The situation is also resolved in Charlemagne.

The urban agglomeration has obtained confirmation that the drinking water meets all regulatory quality standards. It is thus no longer necessary to boil tap water before drinking it in the above-mentioned areas.

The boil-water advisory issued on June 27, 2022 for certain areas of Montréal-Est and of Rivière-des-Prairies– Pointe-aux-Trembles borough has now been lifted.

For more information in this regard, residents may call 311 or go to https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648. The urban agglomeration of Montréal thanks you for your cooperation.

