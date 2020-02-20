ENCQOR 5G Reaches a New Milestone in Signing Memorandums of Understanding With 6 Telecom Service Providers

These agreements will foster the emergence of a world-class 5G innovation ecosystem in Canada

ENCQOR 5G (Evolution of Networked Services through a Corridor in Quebec and Ontario for Research and Innovation) is a transformational Canada - Quebec - Ontario partnership focused on innovation in the field of 5G technologies

(Evolution of Networked Services through a Corridor in and for Research and Innovation) is a transformational - - partnership focused on innovation in the field of 5G technologies The project brings together industry, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the public sector, centres for innovation, and universities in order to unlock the technological promise of 5G in the near term and drive long-term economic growth

ENCQOR 5G has five Digital Innovation Hubs, located in both Ontario and Quebec , providing a 5G platform where SMEs can develop and test new solutions

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ENCQOR 5G is very pleased to announce that it has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with 6 telecom service providers in Canada. These enterprises are (in alphabetical order): Bell, Cogeco, Ecotel (Ambra Solutions), Rogers, Telus and Vidéotron.

Thanks to these agreements, ENCQOR 5G and the collaboration agreement signatories will work closely with small and medium entreprises (SMEs) in Quebec and Ontario in the development of innovative solutions and services using the 5G pre-commercial test platform offered by ENCQOR 5G.

"This announcement will enable the respective SME ecosystems to better prepare for 5G and take full advantage of the power and opportunities offered by this new technology. For ENCQOR 5G, collaborating with 6 players in the telecommunications sector constitutes a major milestone in the development of Canada's digital economy, which is competitive on a global scale," stated Pierre Boucher, general manager of ENCQOR 5G.

A Strategic and Collaborative Approach

"Bell was first in Canada to test 5G mobile technology, we've rapidly built out our 5G network capability and we're working with our partners to help Canadian businesses capitalize on the transformative potential of the next generation of wireless," said Bruce Rodin, Bell's Vice President of Wireless Network Strategy. "We look forward to partnering with ENCQOR to further empower small and medium enterprises across the country to make Canada a global innovation leader in this next wave of the digital economy."

"Cogeco is very proud to work with ENCQOR and contribute to advancing 5G technology with our state-of-the-art infrastructure," announced Marie Ginette Lepage, Cogeco's Vice President, Wireless Solutions and Innovation. "Given that we are preparing our potential entry into the wireless market, we are taking this opportunity to actively contribute to the development of innovative products and services driven by 5G. In so doing, we will be able to offer our customers in Quebec and Ontario, at the appropriate time, tools to support their growth." Ms. Lepage continued, "Cogeco also recognizes the positive contribution ENCQOR will make when it comes time to ensure the efficient coexistence of 5G and existing technologies in our municipalities."

Becoming a Leader in Digital Economy

"The ENCQOR project allows ECOTEL to validate the 5G technology that will be used to connect remote Canadian villages. Moreover, the ENCQOR project will accelerate the deployment of 5G networks for industries looking to implement automation and real time data exchange," Eric L'Heureux, the President and CEO of Ambra Solutions was keen to say.

"We are proud to partner with ENCQOR to help local businesses bring their 5G innovations to Canadians, 5G is the biggest technological evolution since the introduction of wireless and partnerships like this, with government, industry and start-ups, are critical to developing the ideas and solutions that will fuel industries and drive Canada's digital economy." said Alexander Brock, Senior Vice-President, Technology Strategy, Innovation and Partnerships at Rogers Communications.

Working Together Towards a Brighter Future

"TELUS is a global leader in wireless technology and we intend to retain that distinction. In 2019, TELUS earned the top spot in all five major wireless network reporting, including accolades from Opensignal, J.D. Power, PCMag, Ookla and Tutela," declared Bernard Bureau, Vice President - Network & Architecture Strategy. "We are recognized year after year as having one of the best networks in the world and we are excited to leverage this network excellence with ENCQOR to facilitate strong collaboration between industry leaders, government entities, research institutes and academia to foster the creation of a powerful 5G ecosystem to help build a brighter future for all Canadians."

"For Videotron, 5G is a unique opportunity to bring our customers closer to friends and family and make their lives better. As the partner for Quebecers' connected lifestyles, we are proud to work with ENCQOR to stimulate innovation by building a supportive environment for the development of technologies that improve our fellow citizens' quality of life," stated Serge Legris, Vice President & Chief Technology Planning Officer of Videotron.

ENCQOR's project is based on a distinctive model aimed at offering small and medium sized enterprises in Quebec and Ontario an open and accessible 5G pre-commercial platform that will allow them to develop innovative new products and services in many emerging sectors, such as Smart Cities, e-health, the Internet of Things, Smart Energy, multimedia and Industry 4.0 (manufacturing) as well as the transportation sector, including autonomous vehicles.

About ENCQOR 5G

The ENCQOR 5G initiative is funded by the governments of Canada, Quebec and Ontario as well as leading industry players Ericsson, Ciena, Thales, CGI and IBM. ENCQOR 5G is coordinated by Innovation ENCQOR, and delivered in Ontario by OCE and in Quebec by Innovation ENCQOR and Prompt. The program has a mandate to bring together SMEs and academia to contribute to the advancement of research, innovation and demonstration of applications through a pre-commercial 5G test bed.

SOURCE ENCQOR 5G

For further information: Frédéric Tremblay, Ryan Affaires publiques, Tel.: (514) 874-1909

Related Links

http://www.encqor.ca

