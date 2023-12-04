Enbridge Utilities in Ontario and Quebec Raise Over $1.4 M for United Way

Funds will help support local communities and create a lasting impact

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Distribution & Storage proudly announced today that its 2023 United Way campaign has raised more than $1.4 million for local United Way chapters across the franchise areas of its Ontario utility and Gazifère in Gatineau, Quebec. This result – a 30% increase over last year's campaign total – directs meaningful funds into local communities to strengthen quality of life and help those most in need.

Team members "showed their local love" by harnessing their energy to give back through local campaigns across these utilities' footprint. Donations from employees and retirees, combined with company-matching donations and additional funds raised through local employee volunteer-led events, all combined to exceed the annual campaign goal for 2023.

"This year, the Enbridge family gave generously to this worthy cause, achieving a result that went above and beyond our expectations," said Jim Sanders, Senior Vice President of Enterprise and Utility Integration for Enbridge and executive sponsor of the company's 2023 United Way campaign. "With the increased cost of living, it's been a challenging year for many families, and our contribution will help local United Way chapters provide needed resources and services to the most vulnerable in society."

Enbridge Gas has a long history of supporting the annual United Way campaign and recognizes the important work United Way and its agencies do by identifying and resolving pressing issues and focusing on measurable change. By partnering with businesses, government agencies, voluntary and neighbourhood associations, community development groups, and others, United Way puts donations to work in local communities to make the greatest impact possible.

To learn more and find a local United Way visit their website or find them on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with 2023 marking its 175th anniversary of serving customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Media: [email protected]