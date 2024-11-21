Enbridge Gas Utilities in Ontario and Quebec raise more than $1.27 M for the United Way

The Enbridge Gas team raised funds throughout the year in support of local communities

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Enbridge Gas Inc. is pleased to announce it raised more than $1.27 million from its utility in Ontario as well as its utility Enbridge Gaz Québec (formerly Gazifère) in Gatineau, Quebec in its 2024 United Way campaign.

Many members from the Enbridge Gas team got involved in the United Way campaign by actively participating in and organizing multiple employee-led fundraising events and initiatives throughout the year. The funds received were contributions from employees, retirees, contractors, as well as company matching contributions. The generosity of all team members played a key role in driving the success of the campaign this year.

"I am proud of what our Enbridge Gas family achieved for the 2024 United Way campaign," said Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enbridge Gas Ontario and executive sponsor of the Enbridge Gas 2024 United Way campaign. "It has been a difficult year for many families and communities with the increased cost of living. Our donation will help support the most pressing needs of the communities we serve and allow their local United Way chapters to help the most vulnerable in society."

Enbridge Gas has a longstanding commitment of supporting the United Way's annual campaign, recognizing the vital work United Way and its agencies do in support of the community and by creating measurable change. Through its partnerships with local businesses, government agencies, volunteer organizations, neighbourhood associations and community development programs, United Way uses its donations to make the greatest impact in many local communities across Ontario and Quebec.

To learn more and find a local United Way visit their website or find them on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Enbridge Gas Ontario

Enbridge Gas Ontario is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with 2023 marking its 175th anniversary of serving customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.9 million customers. It is advancing the transition to a sustainable energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative lower-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge (ENB), a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Visit enbridgegas.com to learn more.

Enbridge Gaz Québec

Enbridge Gaz Québec, formerly Gazifère, established in the Outaouais area in 1959, owns and operates a 1,000 km gas system serving more than 44,000 residential, commercial, and institutional customers in the city of Gatineau and the municipality of Chelsea. Visit enbridgegaz.com to learn more.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Media: [email protected]