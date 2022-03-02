Enbridge Gas Supports FIRST Robotics Canada with $70,000 Platinum-Level Sponsorship

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) is proud to support nine Ontario secondary school teams who are preparing to compete in the 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) though the Enbridge Fueling Futures program. As a STEM-based company, it is inspiring to see young people engaged in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) inspired events where students, teachers and mentors work together to build robots for high-intensity competitions. Continuing the company's legacy of community giving, Enbridge Gas is excited to provide the competition and student-led teams with a $70,000 Platinum-Level sponsorship.

FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) is an annual competition where high-school student teams raise funds, create a brand and design robots to perform specific tasks, known as "robo-sports," with the help of volunteer professional mentors. After an intense six-week build, teams compete in regional events held across several Canadian provinces, progress to district events and then to the World Championship.

"It's exciting to see students learn more about future careers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields," said Cynthia Hansen, President of Enbridge Gas. "FIRST not only promotes development in the STEM disciplines, but students also learn important values like safety, teamwork, and collaboration which promotes win/win relationships in a way that demonstrates integrity, respect and inclusion, all values that are important to Enbridge Gas."

This year's FRC challenge, Rapid React, presented by the Boeing Company, requires teams to use innovate engineering, creative thinking, and teamwork to reimagine the future of safe, high-speed travel, with a focus on the evolution of transportation.

"We are grateful for the continued support of Enbridge Gas in making the impossible possible for these kids in 2022. The support provided to teams has helped them participate and continue despite the pandemic challenges and will help FIRST Canada continue with its mission to build leaders of tomorrow and give them the skills they need for a bright future," said Dave Ellis, President FIRST Robotics Canada.

About FIRST Robotics Canada

FIRST Robotics Canada, a registered charity, was established in 2001 and incorporated in 2004 with a mission to inspire Canadian high school and elementary school students to pursue further studies and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. It pursues its mission primarily through offering opportunities for students, working in teams and assisted by expert adult mentors, to build robots and to take part in tournaments which feature on-field competitions, judged awards and other forms of recognition, potentially including university and college scholarships. For more information, visit firstroboticscanada.org

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Inc., [email protected]; FIRST Robotics Canada, Arti Javeri, Vice President, Partnerships, Phone: 647-647-2610, [email protected]