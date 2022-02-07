ENBRIDGE GAS INVITES MEDIA TO ATTEND CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY HOUSING ENERGY EFFICIENCY PARTNERSHIP

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) and Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), along with the Honourable Todd Smith, Minister of Energy and Ana Bailão, Deputy Mayor, City of Toronto, will celebrate a decade-long partnership that has decreased energy costs, increased comfort for residents and advanced the pathway to net-zero emissions.

Through its Affordable Housing Multi-Residential Program, Enbridge Gas provided more than $1 million in incentive rebates in 2020/21 alone that enabled TCHC to complete 26 energy efficiency projects. This initiative led to a reduction of 2,557 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide—equivalent to taking 556 passenger cars off the road for one year.

Speakers will discuss the importance of collaborations, such as this, that successfully reduce the province's carbon footprint while maintaining, and even increasing, quality-of-life for Ontarians.

WHO: Enbridge Gas and TCHC with speakers that include:





• Malini Giridhar, VP, Business Development and Regulatory, Enbridge Gas

• Jag Sharma, CEO, Toronto Community Housing Corporation

• The Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy

• Ana Bailão, Deputy Mayor, City of Toronto









WHAT: Enbridge Gas and TCHC celebrate a partnership that has enhanced resident comfort and advanced the pathway to net-zero emissions.



WHEN: Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

Media are asked to join at 12:45 p.m. and will have an opportunity to ask questions following speaker remarks.



WHERE: The event will be held virtually. Click here to join.

SOURCE Enbridge Gas Inc.

For further information: Enbridge Gas Medi, [email protected]